Justin Bieber and Usher join Dave Chappelle on show before Des Moines shutdown





When Dave Chappelle announced his November 9 show in Des Moines two weeks ago, the press release said he would bring “friends” to the show. Who these friends will be remains unknown. But Chappelle’s performance on Nov. 7 in Minneapolis, and the one before it in San Francisco, offered tantalizing possibilities. Take the stage to screen his documentary “Untitled” at the Twin Cities’ Target Center, he was joined by Justin Bieber and Usher, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reportedThe newspaper said Bieber, scheduled to appear April 24 at Wells Fargo Arena, performed four songs, then was joined by Usher, who performed four of his own songs. A jam session led by Chappelle followed. A group of comedians also performed routines, including transgender Pink Foxx, an indication, the Star-Tribune reported, that “everyone in the transgender community was upset by the jokes he made in his latest special. Netflix, “The Closer.” “The network is broadcast. From what critics have said, Chappelle’s intolerant comments received wide media coverage in October when they sparked a protest walkout from some Netflix employees. There had been a similar range, although slightly less powerful in high-caliber stars, in San Francisco, the first stage of the visit of the 11 towns of Chappelle.Rolling Stone reported Guests included R&B artist Goapele, soulful singer-songwriter Raphael Saadiq, rapper Too Short and E-40, member of hip-hop group The Click, with an appearance by Atlanta rapper Lil Jon. Wells Fargo is Stop # 3. Adam Flack, marketing director for the Iowa Events Center, said Monday he was unsure of who Chappelle’s guests might be, and the Chappelle tour organizers did not return repeated messages from a reporter. Chappelle himself is also expected to happen. Reports in Minneapolis and San Francisco said his set was brief. In the first, the Star-Tribune said it thanked the city for the way it responded to the murder of George Floyd. In California, Rolling Stone reported reflecting on the state of his career. But the show’s star, critics said, washed her new 2 1/2 hoursdocumentary. Directed by Oscar-winning documentary filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (“American Factory”) who, like Chappelle, are residents of the hippie village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, follows Chappelle’s experiences in 2020 as he struggled with Floyd’s murder and the COVID-19 pandemic. Documentary first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. The San Francisco show would have been sold out. But on Monday night, there were still plenty of tickets for the event available through hyveetix.com, even with Wells Fargo’s upper decks of nearly 17,000 closed seats. COVID-19 security requirements will be in place. Participants will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show. A “fast pass” option is available for those who present their documents when picking up tickets in advance at the Wells Fargo box office. Chappelle’s also requires members of the public to place all recording devices, including cell phones and cameras, in a locked area.Yondr pouches so that they are only accessible at the end of the show. More information can be found atiowaeventscenter.com. Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at Des Moines Register. Reach it at hamlet @gannett.comor (319) -600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.

