KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan takes Kapil Sharma’s case for his arrival four hours late for filming





Sony Entertainment Television has shared a new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati’s upcoming episode Shandaar Shukravaar 13. This time, comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Sonu Sood will be in charge. In the promo, Sonu and Kapil arrive on the show and Kapil serenades the audience with the hit song from host Amitabh Bachchan, Rimjhim Gire Sawan. Amitabh, however, teases him for not arriving on time for the filming of the show. + Aaj aap theek time pe aae hai. Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje, theek 4.30 baje aagae aap (You arrived just on time today. We were supposed to meet you at 12 noon, you arrived at 4.30 am sharp), he said as Kapil couldn’t s ‘prevent laughing. Kapil is infamous for being late. Four years ago, it was reported that he kept guests such as Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan waiting to film for his The Kapil Sharma Show, ultimately canceling them altogether. There was also a report suggesting he even canceled a shoot with Amitabh Bachchan. However, Sony Entertainment Television Executive Vice President and Commercial Director Danish Khan said no such episode is planned. Also in the episode, Kapil and Sonu recreate dialogues from Amitabh’s movie Sholay. However, Kapil will play Basanti as Shatrughan Sinha. Their short sketch leaves Amitabh in two. Kapil also mentioned how Amitabh’s automated voicemail messages, in which he informed people of the necessary precautions against Covid-19, inspired him to start doing the same with whoever called him. But when he said, Namashkar, it’s Kapil Sharma talking, he’s been met, you should try to talk a little less. Read also : KBC 13: As Akshay Kumar surprises Amitabh Bachchan with Yaaraana jacket, host reveals real story behind it While Kapil hosts his show on Sony Entertainment Television, Sonu Sood recently released a music video directed by Farah Khan. He was, however, more in the news for his philanthropic work during the pandemic. He became a national hero to many helping day workers and others return home when the lockdown was introduced last year. He later helped thousands of people get treatment and medicine, and even helped them find work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/kbc-13-amitabh-bachchan-takes-kapil-sharma-s-case-for-arriving-four-hours-late-for-shoot-101636431527869.html

