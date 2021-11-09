Why Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes would move away from Hollywood





Hollywood can be a wonderful place for stars and artists who want to stay close to the film and television industry. But it can be a tough place to live if you want some semblance of “normal” life. Often times, this aspect allows stars to live in the city for a quieter life outside of entertainment. There could be two more stars following suit. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have reportedly moved their family out of the entertainment epicenter for good reason. A source close to the Hollywood couple claimed they were seeking to leave Los Angeles for the welfare and privacy of their children, according to OKAY! Magazine. Known to be very protective of their two daughters, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are said to seek more privacy as their children get older. But the couple aren’t just moving to another state in the United States, they are reportedly trying to move to Canada. They would allegedly be eyeing properties in The first man the star’s home province of Ontario. The Hollywood couple would agree that Canada will be the perfect place to raise their two daughters. According to the family source, the parents have been planning their escape from LA for some time. They claimed that Eva Mendes is more interested in being a mother than being active in Hollywood, much like Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow. Mendes has not been in a movie for a few years. The source alleged that Ryan Gosling agrees with Mendes’ decision as they claim he is about to take another break from the film. While they would have set their sights on Ontario, Gosling and Mendes would keep their home in LA. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes will apparently not be leaving the United States for Canada anytime soon. Gosling’s movie schedule is currently filled with production on the Margo Robbie-led film Barbie and the werewolf restart yet to start. The Barbie the star recently finished production of the Netflix action film The gray man. As soon as these projects are completed, the couple will be ready for the big move announced. Of course, the Hollywood couple wouldn’t be the first to leave the LA area for greener pastures. Fire starter Star Zac Efron has completely left the United States for a better life in Australia. Even MCU star Chris Hemsworth relocated his family to his home country in 2014. He and his family moved to the same town as Efron, something some neighbors were not happy with. Having a peaceful life or raising your kids seems to have multiple stars living in LA for different countries. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes chose their current careers, not their daughters. The couple would like their daughters to have some privacy and anonymity in their lives. Hopefully they get their wish and allegedly raise their children in Canada away from the Hollywood spotlight.

