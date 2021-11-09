



Top line Next production of LucasFilms Star wars Release, Rogue Squadron, would be deferred due to director Patty Jenkins’ full schedule, marking the latest in a long history of director-related complications since the franchise was purchased by Disney in 2012. HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 28: Director Patty Jenkins accepts Outstanding Achievement as Director … [+] in the Drama Series Award for “The Killing”, “Pilot” onstage at the 64th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards held at the Grand Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland on January 28, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for DGA)

Getty Images for the DGA

Highlights Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which was scheduled to start production in 2022 with a release date slated for Dec. 22, 2023, will be pushed back indefinitely due to Jenkins’ previous commitments, according to Hollywood journalist. Jenkins is expected to lead Warner Bros. Wonder woman 3 and primordial Cleopatra in addition to Rogue Squadron, although it’s not clear if either of these movies is the reason for the delay. The film would have been the first Star wars functionality since the years 2019 The Rise of Skywalker. Key context Star wars fans are no stranger to production complications involving directors. In 2016, director Tony Gilroy was brought in to oversee Gareth Edwards covers Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which Gilory said was in big trouble. In 2017, future co-directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was picked up by Ron Howard, who oversaw the covers that ultimately made up 70% of the finished product. Later that year, Colin Trevorrow was removed from his post as director of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and replaced by JJ Abrams, forcing the film to be deferred seven months. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> What to watch out for LucasFilm has at least 14 ongoing and upcoming Star wars projects on the role, including feature films by Bunny Jojo director Taika Waititi and Marvel producer Kevin feige. Boba Fett’s book, a Disney + series derived from The Mandalorian, should be released in December. What we don’t know It’s unclear if any of these upcoming projects will fill Disney’s niche on December 22, 2023 left vacant by Rogue Squadron.

