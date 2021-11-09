15 Twin Cities events and activities to keep you busy in November – the Minnesota Daily

Spend the time between Halloween and the holiday season by keeping yourself booked and busy with these late fall events.

November can often feel like an autumnal limbo as Halloween is a distant memory and the holiday season is just around the corner.

But the Twin Cities have plenty of fun late fall events to keep you busy this month, and to make the onset of winter as long as possible, here’s a list of 15 events and activities to keep on your radar. in November.

1. Film screenings at the Walker Art Center: There are a few upcoming showings on the schedule at The Walker. Blue, a 1993 film by director Derek Jarman, will be screened for free at the Walker Cinema on Thursday, November 11. The film was released months before Jarman’s death from AIDS and chronicles his experience with the disease during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

A projection of Be BeBe will take place on Saturday 13 November as part of the Sound Unseen Film + Music Festival. This documentary follows the career of locally and nationally renowned drag performer Marshall Ngwa, aka BeBe Zahara Benet. After starting his performing career in Minneapolis, Benet became the first RuPauls Drag Race champion and created his own productions in New York. There will also be a Q&A with Benet after the screening.

2. Yoga at Union Depot: If you’ve always wanted to try yoga but couldn’t justify going to overpriced classes, head to Union Depot in St. Paul. They offer free yoga classes several times a week, each with a different focus or skill level.

Yoga sculpture takes place every Monday evening, a full body workout that focuses on toning the major muscle groups. Virtual midday yoga takes place on Tuesday and these intermediate courses offer a relaxing break in the middle of the day. Recently, Saturday morning yoga is offered weekly for a variety of skill levels.

3. Ryan Caraveo: The Universitys Whole Music Club will host Ryan Caraveo for a show on November 12. Caraveos’ music sits somewhere on the border between alternative pop and hip-hop, with hits like Peanut Butter Waffles amassing over 23 million streams on Spotify. Tickets are just $ 5 for University of Minnesota students and are available for purchase in line.

4.JPGMAFIA: Fans of JPEGMAFIA hits like Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot “might be interested in seeing the rapper live. It will perform at First avenue on November 12, following the release of his latest project, LP!

5. Turkey trot: The annual Turkey Trot St. Paul 6k and 10k races will take place on November 25th. If you are a runner, this is the perfect opportunity to do some mileage for a good cause: the race will raise funds for the Open Door Food Pantry.

6. Pink sweatshirt $: The R&B artist recently released his debut album, PINK PLANET, and fans can see it at Dinkytowns own University theaterr November 17.

7. Open microphone evening: The Whole Music Club will hold a microphone evening open on November 18. Musicians, actors and other artists are invited to register and show their talent.

8. A Christmas carol: If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit a little earlier, performances of this classic Christmas play will begin at the Guthrie Theater on November 10.

9. Black Business is a great market: Black Business is Beautiful Local markets feature local Black and Indigenous business owners and business owners of color and their products, such as clothing, jewelry, books, and more. This month’s markets will be held November 13 and November 26, and you can register online for a shopping pass and a time slot.

10. Studio Ghibli Film Marathon: Calling all Studio Ghibli fans! A one-day movie marathon will take place at the Coffman Memorial Union Theater on November 20. Six films will air from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., including Kikis Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro and Following. A thematic raffle, games and snacks will also be offered during the event.

11. Slide brunches: What could be better than brunch, drag shows and all-you-can-eat mimosas? Union Rooftop combines all three in their weekend brunches. Some themes on calendar for november include Prince, Harry Potter, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears and more.

12. daddy mbye: Presented by Radio K and The Vanguard, Minneapolis-based artist papa mbye will take the 7th Street Entrance on stage November 11. The rapper has caught the attention of local music fans through hits like IDONTSENDSEX and ONLY RIGHT, and this performance will feature his recently released EP, MANG FI. The show will feature sets from a few other artists, including FruitPunchLoverBoy, Huhroon and KWEY.

13. Free Movies at Coffman: The Universitys Student Unions & Activities will screen films for free on weekends at the Coffman Memorial Union Theater and the St. Paul Student Center Theater. Film lineup for the coming weeks includes Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy and Dear Evan Hansen.

14. Beach bunny: The group will perform at First avenue on November 28, accompanied by two special guests based in Minneapolis: miloe and Why Not.

15. Minneapolis Cider Co. College Nights: Nothing beats artisanal ciders in the fall. Bring your student ID to Minneapolis Cider Co. on Thursday for College Night and each drink you buy will give you a free can of cider to take home.