Soap actor Ingo Rademacher apologizes to transgender co-star Cassandra James for offensive tweet

Soap actor Ingo Rademacher’s run to general hospital comes to an end after he was called out for sharing a tweet that misrepresented US Assistant Secretary of Health Dr Rachel Levine, calling it ” guy”.

Rademacher’s final episode in the series, in which he has participated since 1996, will air on November 22, according to Hollywood journalist.

Transgender co-star Cassandra James first slammed the German expat, 50, on social media, where she was supported by several of her castmates who were appalled by the “disgusting” and “unacceptable” comment “from Ingo.

But rumors that Ingo was already on the verge of being released had circulated before that, citing his apparent opposition to vaccination warrants.

General Hospital headliner Nancy Lee Grahn announced Rademacher’s departure before it became official, tweeting: “Colleague actor #IngoRademacher is thankfully no longer part of the #gh cast. .

“Transphobia and gender abuse are disgusting and should be unacceptable in any industry, including soap / theater. I’m alongside my co-star, @cassandrajames_, and the trans community. ‘

The tweet in question, which he shared on Instagram, comes from podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey. He was shown alongside Rachel Levine – the nation’s highest openly transgender public servant and first four-star transgender officer – along with Republican Lieutenant Governor Virginia Winsome Sears – who is a black conservative.

“Hello and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is a empowering woman and the woman on the right is a white supremacist,” Stuckey wrote in a side-by-side image of the women.

In a video response to the controversy, Rademacher denied being transphobic – because, he said, he finds Cassandra “beautiful” and “absolutely gorgeous.”

He also admitted that if he had written the original post he would not have used the word “dude” to refer to Rachel Levine.

“I’m going to fix this very quickly before it gets completely out of hand, of course it already is,” the actor said in a selfie video. “The left still like to run with ‘Ingo Rademacher is transphobic’, instead of pointing out that it was a comparison.”

Apparently, in defense of the sentiment of her initial post, Ingo said in the video, “While it’s not okay to call a black woman a white supremacist, I don’t think it’s also okay to call a transgender an empowered woman Because where does that leave women? Women fought so hard to be on an equal footing with men. They were not allowed to do anything to back then. They were nothing. I don’t agree with that.

Ingo continued, “I apologize for not crossing dude and putting transgender… me, personally, I wouldn’t have written it that way.”

The actor added that he “wouldn’t refer to a transgender person as a guy, if he wants to be called her, that’s fine.”

Then, directly to his colleague at the General Hospital, he said, “Cassandra, I offer my sincere apologies. I think you are an absolute talent and you are very beautiful too. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that. I think you are absolutely gorgeous, really.

Cassandra James, who has performed at General Hospital since 2018 as Dr Terry Randolph, responded to Ingo’s new post on Sunday without calling her directly.

“I am aware of a transphobic message shared by another actor from the general hospital. Shame on you. You have serious unlearning and an education to do. I am deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance can come from our GH family, ”she wrote in a Twitter thread.

Take a stand: Several of her co-stars reposted Cassandra’s post with their own supporting posts

Adding, “Transgender people are violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us. The cis world doesn’t decide which of us is valuable. I’m so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for speaking out against transphobia and violence. ‘

Several of her co-stars reposted Cassandra’s post with their own supporting posts.

Maura West added, “I support and wholeheartedly support @cassandrajames_ and the entire LGBTQ community. I did it yesterday. I will do it tomorrow. I will do it forever. #TransRightsAreHumanRights’

Grahn’s post fueled rumors that Ingo left the show after more than two decades for refusing to adhere to vaccination mandates – which he regularly denounces on social media.

The actor has said he will address his employment status at the general hospital soon.