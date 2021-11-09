‘Missy Elliott Day’ declared at Hollywood Walk of Fame All-Star Ceremony – VIBE.com

The city of Los Angeles declared “Missy Elliott Day” on November 8 as the pioneering artist received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. To help unveil her star, the Virginia legend was joined by peers, family, colleagues including her longtime manager, Mona Scott-Young, and artist friends Ciara and Lizzo.

“I have had the honor of being Missy’s manager for over 25 years and so today, although we are here to speak, honor and commemorate the legacy and genius that is Missy Misdemeanor Elliott – I’m talking about Melissa Elliott, ”started Scott-Young.“ Missy Elliott inspired us to work it on, but Melissa is the person who inspired and pushed me to put my thing down, flip it and reverse it. […] It has been an absolute honor to have you in my life for so many years.

“You think Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott, you have no idea. Melissa Elliott is the most humble, sweetest, most loving, generous, caring person I know, and today we honor your contributions to the world.

Ciara then took the microphone to honor her longtime collaborator and friend. The Candies The singer reflected on her first meeting with Elliott during their first collaboration on “1, 2, Step” and saw it as an immediate connection.

(LR) Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo, Missy Elliott and Ciara attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame All-Star Ceremony for Missy Elliot at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“Somehow I was lucky to have Missy Elliott as a mentor and big sister. She made it feel like anything was possible and she still makes me feel that way today.” she exclaimed, looking lovingly at Missy. “She paved the way for me and many others who have followed. There’s no one like Missy. No one like Missy. She’s bursting with creativity. limitless, a visionary, the epitome of true artistry, strength, integrity and courage, she created the fuzzy sounds of a modern hit-maker who continues to defy space and time.

Lizzo stepped onto the podium singing the chorus from Elliott’s classic hit, “Work It”. She quickly turned her attention to the concrete, saying, “I only have one thing to say to Hollywood Boulevard, you’re welcome!”

Turning to Missy, the ‘Good as Hell’ artist said, “You are the brightest star in the universe, Missy. I don’t have the story they have with you, but I’ve watched you all my life. I didn’t prepare anything today because I thought I was just coming to hang out and now I’m about to cry.

Lizzo started to cry as she continued. “I saw a superstar in you, but I also saw myself. I had never seen myself before and you lived so bold and beautiful, shameless and out loud. have no idea what you’ve done for so many black girls. We don’t deserve you. We don’t deserve Missy Elliot and yet you keep giving to us. You gave and gave and gave with your heart, your genius .

As she began to simply label Elliott with words like “genius,” “queen of hip-hop,” and “visionary,” the crowd rang out with their own descriptors.

Missy Elliott (C), CeCe Peniston (5th from R) and guests attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame All-Star Ceremony for Missy Elliot at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Visibly with tears in her eyes and choked, Missy accepted her honor and expressed her gratitude to her fans and supporters. “I want to thank God, first of all. Because I was sick. There are times when I have been ill. The anxiety, the depression and by the grace of God and the faith I continued. If I hadn’t, I wouldn’t be here in front of a star.

She continued, “I came here 20 years ago and walked past all these stars and imagined. It’s just a blessing to dream big… I want to send love to everyone in Virginia. 757, love you all. My mom who’s been the backbone of everything you see here. Timbaland, who couldn’t be there, but it’s my right hand. We’ve spent so many times at his house in dreaming of making music. Not even success, but just making music and we have stood together all these years. “

The famous artist-songwriter-producer went on to recognize some of the artists who helped lay the foundation for her as a songwriter and producer, including Ginuwine, Magoo, Tweet and Playa. She pointed out Sylvia Rhone who was the first person to sign Missy. “I didn’t want to be an artist,” Missy mused, “and they told me if I gave them an album, they would give me a record company. From that album, I gave them six.

The 50-year-old also took a moment to thank the women of hip-hop who inspired her. “I want to salute the godmothers of this and it’s Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Sha-Rock, Angie Stone, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa, and I know I’m missing it probably a few, but all of you who started before me are all the backs that we stand on. You are all the foundation and I couldn’t stay here. You all ran so we could walk. You all stood up for something, so that we could sit comfortably in. Thank you all for this moment.

The Missy Elliott star can be seen outside Amoeba Records on Hollywood Blvd. Watch his introduction and acceptance speech below.