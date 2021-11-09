This Year’s Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon is Van Gogh Themed





You’ve probably seen pictures from “Immersive Van Gogh”, the experiential art exhibit that opened in February at the Germania Club Building, appear on your Instagram feed over the past few months (or, at the very least, noticed the tireless publicity of the exhibition on local billboards). This winter, “Immersive Van Gogh” places the post-impressionist work of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh in a new Chicago attraction: The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon in the Loop. RECOMMENDED: The Best Ice Rinks in Chicago When the ribbon opens for the season on November 19 (the same evening as the opening of the Christkindlmarket and the City Tree Lighting Ceremony), skaters will have the chance to fly over some of the most iconic works of the artist as part of “Gogh Skating”, a partnership between “Immersive Van Gogh” and the Chicago Park District. Unlike “Immersive Van Gogh”, which projects paintings onto the walls of an interior space, the slender ice rink will feature static designs inspired by van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and “Sunflowers” series embedded in ice. The quarter-mile-long ribbon will be open seven days a week for four daily sessions (11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2 p.m.-4 p.m., 5 p.m.-7 p.m. and 8 p.m.-10 p.m.) until March 13, weather permitting. Ready to hit the ice? Reservations are highly recommended and available online, where they will be published in batches throughout the season. Tickets and skate rentals for a two hour session are $ 16 Monday through Thursday and $ 20 Friday through Sunday and holidays; entry with your own skates is free Monday through Thursday and $ 5 Friday through Sunday and holidays. Plus, keep an eye out for Maggie Daley Park social media feed for special skating events, like an Ugly Sweater Night on December 16 that could earn you tickets to a Visit ugly buildings in the loop. Happy skating!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timeout.com/chicago/news/this-years-maggie-daley-ice-skating-ribbon-is-van-gogh-themed-110821 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos