Samantha Ruth Prabhu Entrance Ticket for Bollywood Splash

Samantha is aiming for Bollywood in her second round. The actress is keen on making her Bollywood debut and making a name for herself across the country. The character of Raji in The Familyman 2 is the biggest opportunity for the actress.

The same web series gave him another opportunity. She was nominated in the Best Actress category at the 2021 OTT Filmfare Awards for her performance as Raji in The Familyman 2. The Filmfare Awards have tremendous branding value in the Bollywood world and in the OTT world as well.

If she wins the award, her name will be heard loudly in Bollywood and could even become the ticket to Hindi cinema. If one goes by the other nominations, Shreya Dhanwanthary with her performance in Scam 1992 could be a big competition for Sam.

Voting ends the last week of this month. Sam will look forward to the final results. Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed rumors that Samantha has signed a Bollywood project for the Taapsee Production House.

