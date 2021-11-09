Dipika Kakar’s house shows his love for white, the actor says “this is the only place where I get peace”. To concern

Actress and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar shared a glimpse of her home in Mumbai. The actor shared a video to show around his house in a commercial.

The video shows Dipika sipping coffee on her balcony. She is also seen sitting in a rattan hanging chair while enjoying the view of the balcony which is washed in white and decorated with artificial grass. She is next seen in her dining room which has a white marble dining table and mirrors making a statement on the wall. She then records a message in her living room which also has white walls and a white sofa. Brass wall hangings are seen next to her. +

Showing his seat, the actor says: “Ek apna ghar jaha milta hai mujhe pyar, sukoon, khushi, parivar – ek complete ehsaas ki kahin bhi jau by dil ko chain yahi milta hai. Jaan laga di. Isey khareedne se lekar sajaane mein au ek pyara sa parviar sheepskin tak ye travel badi hi khoobsurat aur yaadgar rahi hai. (My home – where I get love, peace, happiness, family – a complete feeling that no matter where I go is the only place where I get peace. I had also seen the dream of buying a house and doing my best to get one. From buying to decorating the trip was very beautiful and memorable). “

Dipika is married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim and lives with him and his in-laws. The actor regularly shares photos and videos of them celebrating birthdays and festivals together. Dipika and Shoaib also regularly respond to trolls.

A few months ago, the couple had given their room to Shoaib’s sick father and moved into a guest room. Shutting down the trolls who looked down on her in-laws, Dipika said in a YouTube video, I pity you guys. My in-laws treated me like a girl and I love and take care of them like mine. If for them we even have to sleep in the car or on the street, we are ready to do that too. Are you saying you worry about me? Get the hell out of here. I don’t need such worry.