Missy Elliott Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star





A new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled in honor of rap legend Missy Elliott on Monday, November 8. “I came here about 20 years ago and used to walk past all these stars and imagine,” Elliott said during an emotional acceptance speech to Amoeba Records on Hollywood Boulevard. . “It’s just a blessing to dream big and it really happened. I am really standing here. “I kind of give that to my MC women in hip-hop, my sisters in hip-hop. I mean I love all of you. The ones that erupt now, the ones that are about to erupt, Elliott added. “But I want to warmly thank the godmothers for this namely Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Sha-Rock, Angie Stone, Roxanne Shant, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa. I know I probably miss me, but it all started before me, because you’re all the backs we stand on. You are all the foundation. You all ran so we could walk, you all got up for something so we could sit comfortably, so thank you all for this moment. Elliott was introduced by her 25-year manager, Mona Scott-Young, as well as “Lose Control” collaborators Ciara and Lizzo, who all gave speeches in honor of the rapper. “She paved the way for me and so many others who have followed. There’s no one like Missy, ”Ciara said as Elliott stood, visibly moved, next to her. “She overflows with limitless creativity, a visionary, the epitome of true art. Strength, integrity and courage. She created the genre-scrambling sounds of a modern hitmaker who continues to define space and time. Ciara speaks at the Missy Elliott Hollywood Walk of Fame: pic.twitter.com/a8q00YSuQH -Mociara (@moiciaratoo) November 8, 2021 During his speech, Lizzo called Elliott “the brightest star in the universe” and said she watched the rapper from a young age. “I’ve watched you my whole life and seen a superstar in you, but I’ve also seen myself,” Lizzo told Elliott in tears. “I had never seen myself before. You have lived so boldly and so beautifully and so shamelessly, so strong. You have no idea what you’ve done for so many black girls. THE ICNE OF MY LIFE GETTING ITS FLOWERS AND STARS A LITERAL SUPERNOVANOW WITH A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. Missy ran so we could fly THAT’S ALL FOR YOU MY QUEEN @MissyElliott THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/Ps4NhWTi82 – ALL RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) November 9, 2021 Elliott has released six studio albums, from the debut album “Supa Dupa Fly” in 1997 to “The Cookbook” in 2005. She won four Grammys in 2002 for ‘Get Ur Freak On’, in 2003 for ‘Scream aka Itchin’, in 2004 for ‘Work It’ and in 2006 for ‘Lose Control’.

