John Farrow: the star Australian director Hollywood has forgotten | Sydney Film Festival 2021

HHistory has largely ignored John Farrow. Although the Marrickville-born filmmaker has done an impressive job directing around 50 feature films for major American studios and working with stars such as John Wayne and Bette Davis, it’s as if he barely existed, at – beyond his name appearing in the credits.

The history of cinema is punctuated by those who become famous while countless others are relegated to the ashes of history. John Farrow: Hollywoods Man in the Shadows is a new documentary that highlights the Australian artist who was once a figurehead in Tinseltown, but whose legacy has followed a sleepy path similar to the 2015 Gillian Armstrongs film Women Hes Undressed, which examines the life of Australian-born costume designer Orry-Kelly.

Many of Farrows’ films received good reviews and he received two Oscar nominations: for Best Director (Wake Island, 1942) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Around the World in 80 Days, 1956). The director comes from a famous lineage, being the father of actor Mia Farrow and the grandfather of Ronan and Dylan Farrow.

John Farrow, John Wayne and Lana Turner on the set of The Sea Chase in 1955

Yet the co-directors of the film about his life, Frans Vandenburg and Claude Gonzalez, found almost nothing to document his prolific career.

We were completely devastated, said Vandenburg. Like, how did that happen? Where did this guy come from? You could find anything you wanted on Mia but there was nothing on John.

Gonzalez adds: We’ve looked at the work of some of the best critics in the world, from Pauline Kael to Andrew Sarris, and we haven’t found any of them that mention Farrow. We looked in the archives not in the archives. We looked at biographies not biographies. We looked at the interviews, not the interviews. He had come and gone, and somehow made all of these movies without leaving much of a cinematic historical record.

Frans Vandenburg and Claude Gonzalez, co-directors of Hollywood Man in the Shadows

Hollywoods Man in the Shadows, which premieres this weekend at the Sydney Film Festival, is a work of excavation and investigation, unearthing and studying the work of a neglected artist. It marks what is almost certainly the first rigorous analysis of a director who Gonzalez said was a trailblazer and could match [Otto] Preminger, [Billy] More wild and even [Alfred] Hitchcock, in his cheek, in his sense of drive, in his idea of ​​the beauty of what a cinema of visual language could be.

An expert conga line appears throughout the film proclaiming the virtues of Farrows. One reviewer describes his 1942 action drama Wake Island as one of the most astonishing war films ever made, and fellow director Philippe Mora (Mad Dog Morgan, The Return of Captain Invincible) calls the 1944’s The Hitler Gang the first American film to follow Hitler’s rise.

Farrow was also one of the few Australians to work in Hollywood’s old-fashioned studio system. Vandenburg says there were one or two Australian filmmakers in Hollywood at that time, but I don’t think there was another director who worked around the same time, at the same studios, who was Australian.

For those who enjoy film noir, as every filmmaker should be good entry points into Farrows’ work, include The Big Clock from the 1948s and Where Danger Lives from the 1950s, two tight, twisted, and rhythmic crime thrillers featuring respectively starring Ray Milland and Robert Mitchum. An unfortunate consequence of his low profile, however, is that many of his films are hard to find.

Farrows of many faces

Farrows ‘life outside of cinema was stranger than fiction, encompassing adventures that resemble flourishes of Errol Flynns’ famous, story-filled autobiography, My Wicked, Wicked Ways. And yet, he really did (according to Man in the Shadows) disguise himself as a doctor, which horrified his family; he really took to the high seas and became a sailor; he really wrote the Tahitian-English-French dictionary; he really fought in various revolutions, and so on. Man in the Shadows was made with help from the Farrows family and features interviews with son John Charles Farrow and cousin Jim Farrow.

So why has history forgotten John Farrow? Filmmakers believe that an important factor is that he hasn’t made much of himself or his work. Vandenburg describes this as one of the few achievers of Australianisms.

Directors like Hitchcock, Wilder and Preminger, Vandenburg says, obviously knew what they were doing, but they also made a lot of fuss about what they were doing and how they were doing it.

Hitchcock was notoriously famous for publicists and there are many, many interviews with him, Gonzalez says. There’s none with Farrow about his job.

The co-directors also believe that Farrows’ apparent willingness to direct any film the studios gave him left the impression that he wasn’t a serious writer. He’s racked up that workload, basically taking over whatever project they throw at him. of his love for things like long tracking shots.

Farrow on the set of his last film John Paul Jones in 1959

But it’s not all praise that the documentary recognizes Farrows’ reputation for being notoriously difficult to work with. .

One interviewee does not fire any punches, claiming that Farrow was known to be very sadistic, very cruel and bossy and something of a monster. The film explores the familiar tension between the greatness of the artist and the sins of the person, with even his own son describing the director as a dictator on set and reflecting that he has had some setbacks working with him, as have many. of people made in Hollywood.

On top of that, Gonzalez explains, he was a womanizer husband, a person who had a secret life outside of the family, who had a second family, who had illegitimate children.

So he was a very complicated personality and in the end he was criticizing Hollywood society, seeing it as very money driven, full of power hungry people.

Gonzalez says Farrow became very guilty of being involved in the idea of ​​seeking fame and fortune through this medium. It’s another factor that potentially helps explain why he was overlooked and underrated, suggesting that the director’s omission from the history books may have been partly of his own will.

The engraving on Farrows’ gravestone does not mention his film career. He is described as a sailor and a poet, a beloved husband and father and there is no mention of being a filmmaker, Vandenburg says. That sums up a lot.