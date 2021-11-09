Lizzo delivers touching speech at Missy Elliott’s induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Entertainment





Lizzo had tears in her eyes as she thanked Missy Elliott for “making my dreams come true” when she was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Rapper ‘Get Ur Freak On’ was honored with a star on the famous Los Angeles sidewalk on Monday (08.11.21) and the stars came out in force to celebrate the 50-year-old hip-hop icon, including his ‘Tempo’ collaborator, who gave a passionate speech. The ‘Juice’ singer became emotional as she said hello to Missy for reflecting and thanking her for all she has done for “so many black girls”. The Grammy winner, 33, exclaimed: You are the brightest star in the Missy universe. I’ve watched you all my life. “And I saw a superstar in you, but I also saw myself. I never saw myself and you lived so boldly and so beautifully and so shamelessly and so strong. “You have no idea what you’ve done for so many black girls. We don’t deserve you. We don’t deserve Missy Elliott and you keep giving to us, and giving with your heart. Your genius. Let it be. me just drop a few words: Genie! Icon! Queen of hip-hop! Visionary! I want to thank you very much for helping me in my career. I never thought, in a million years, that I could meet you and not only did I get to meet you but we worked together in the studio! Thank you for making my dreams come true. You have no idea what you mean to all of us, Missy. We love you. We love you. Celebrate you God bless you This is more than deserved Let us continue to celebrate all of your accomplishments and influence forever We love you so much Missy Congratulations. The “Work It” performer admitted she had to overcome “many obstacles” in her career and admitted that she was “humbly grateful” to have received Hollywood’s highest honor. Missy wrote on Instagram: I am so humbly grateful #hollywoodwalkoffame. I had to overcome many obstacles and I have gone through many, but by the grace of God I never gave up, even when times were tough I struggled! (sic) “ Missy was also joined by Ciara, her “1,2 Step” and “Lose Control” collaborator, at the induction. Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said: Missy Elliott broke barriers in the male-dominated hip-hop world and the music industry as a whole as she paved the way for so many women who followed in his footsteps. She continues to break down barriers year after year and was thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame. “

