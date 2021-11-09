DYK Mira Rajput was 7 when Shahid Kapoor made her Bollywood debut





Image source: INSTAGRAM / SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Shahid Kapoor instantly became “the chocolate boy of Bollywood” when he made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishq. He was in his twenties and the girls couldn’t help but swoon at his charming appearance. He broke many hearts when he announced his marriage to Mira Rajput. Shahid married Mira in 2015 and the duo are the proud parents of two children, Misha and Zain. Recently, Mira opened up about Shahid, their marriage, and how her friend had a crush on the actor. When Mira was asked about Shahid’s Bollywood debut, she told ETimes that she was 7 when the film was released. She was in school and doesn’t remember much, however, she always remembered that her husband was the “chocolate boy”. Spilling more beans, Mira revealed that her friend has a crush on the actor and it’s a joke they still laugh at. Mira added that Chup Chup Ke is her favorite Shahid Kapoor movie and that she enjoys watching her old movies. Check out some adorable photos of Mira and Shahid! On the job side, Shahid has started shooting for the Raj and DK action thriller web series, which marks its debut in the web world. The actor has also planned the highly anticipated film “Jersey”. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is performed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and thirties. play for India, in order to make his son’s wish come true. The film will be released on December 31, 2021. Other than that, Shahid Kapoor will star of the upcoming high octane actor titled “Bull”. The film marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar, who worked extensively with filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. Set in the 1980s, the film is inspired by real events. It should be released in 2022.

