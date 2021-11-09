Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzles in Dubai







Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Image Credit: Instagram / PriyankaChopra

Trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to be in top shape as she flies to Dubai. The global icon, who was last seen in Los Angeles as she threw a Diwali party for her famous friends, posted a series of images where she saw the promotion of the latest Bulgaris jewelry collection. in the city. Wearing an orange blazer dress with hooded details paired with pants, designed by Mohamed Benchellal, Chopra Jonas was seen wearing dangling earrings, a bangle and a layered yet delicate necklace from their Jannah collection. What a wonderful day with my family @bulgari in Dubai. It was such an honor to launch the Jannah collection today. It’s an incredible labor of love created by two passionate and powerful women… This collection is a tribute to heritage, culture and a perfect fusion of east and west, wrote Chopra Jonas on her Instagram . Later that night, Chopra Jonas changed lanes by swapping her pantsuit for a floor-long white chiffon tunic with Victorian sleeves and wide-legged white pants. Her hair was styled in a top knot and she wore a dramatic choker with a few chains underneath. Chopra Jonas is in the United Arab Emirates as the face of the second edition of the Bulgaris Jannah jewelry collection, a partnership between the Italian brand and Shaikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. An ad featuring Chopra wearing their designs and commanding the piece with her confident gait also did the trick. Chopra Jonas is one of India’s biggest cultural exports and it’s also making waves in Hollywood. She was filming for Citadel in Spain and will soon be seen in Lana Wachowskis The Matrix: Resurrections. Besides these ambitious plans, Chopra Jonas also has a production reality show, tentatively titled Sangeet Project, also starring her husband Nick Jonas as they help prepare the couples for a ceremony. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in ‘The Matrix 4’ and Tanveer K. Atwal who played Sati in ‘The Matrix Revolutions’

Image credit: YouTube screenshot

Chopra Jonas is not the first star to promote this Italian brand. In February of last year, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was in Abu Dhabi to promote their previous collection. This is a great collection to be a part of as it celebrates the similarities between two cultures as opposed to the differences we have highlighted across the world. This is the perfect time and place to talk about the similarities between cultures, not the differences, Kapoor Ahuja said in an exclusive interview with Gulf News last year. The campaign saw her filming at several landmarks in Rome and Abu Dhabi.

