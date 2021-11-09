Hawkeye: where you know every main actor from

With the Hawk Eye With the series being the last Marvel miniseries to premiere at Disney +, taking a closer look at the MCU and the Avengers in a different format, people will be watching the cast to see where they recognize the different actors from. After all, there will definitely be a few familiar faces in the new series.

While there are several actors reprising their roles from previous films within the MCU, the Hawkeye series will set some new faces as a whole to move the MCU forward into the next stage.





ten Jeremy Renner is back as Clint Barton

The man who needs no real introduction, Jeremy Renneron reprizes his role as Clint Barton again, with the series’ main premise Hawkeye seeing him training and passing the torch to his protégé Kate Bishop.

Renner has appeared in the MCU several times before, but his other roles include the award-winning Injured locker and Arrival,as well as various other roles in the likes of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Rogue nation, Bourne’s legacy, and american unrest.

9 Clint’s family takes over their roles

Clint Barton’s family again has the same actors reprising their roles from their previous MCU appearances in End of Game, with Linda Cardellini, Ava Russo, Ben Sakamoto and Cade Woodward returning respectively as wife of Clint, Laura, and children Lila, Cooper and Nathaniel.

Aside from her MCU appearances, Linda Cardellini played Velma in the 2002 Scooby doo movie and has since been in the likes of brokeback mountain and Green book. Ava Russo is the daughter of MCU director Joe Russo and made her acting debut in Avengers: Endgame, replacing the previous actress who played Lila, Clint’s daughter.

8 Hailee Steinfeld of True Grit, Bumblebee, and more is introduced to the MCU as Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld plays Kate Bishop, the one who will reprise the role of Hawkeye from Clint Barton. While this coat is a big responsibility for both the character and the actress, it isn’t exactly the first big role Hailee has ever had. Since its breakthrough in True courage in 2010, which earned her several nominations, she continued to perform in Ender’s match, Perfect, and much more.

In addition to voicing Gwen Stacey in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Versee, Hailee Steinfeld is an established singer and model, making her an already incredibly versatile and well-rounded career that is still essentially in its infancy.

7 Alaqua Cox makes her MCU debut as Maya Lopez

Hawk Eyeis Alaqua Cox’s first role as Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, but a future spin-off has already been announced for the character, suggesting that this is just the start of a brilliant actress future for her.

As a deaf actress, she is well on her way to becoming a well-supported role model for the deaf community, especially in a powerful role like Echo, given her background and general comic book motivations.

6 Better call Tony Dalton from Saul is Jack Duquesne

Tony Dalton brings the character of Jack Duquesne, perhaps better known as Swordsman, to life, a somewhat complex character from the comics. Duquesneis presented the Hawk Eye series as Barton’s first mentor.

Tony Dalton is an American actor who has frequented Mexican cinema and television. Probably his best known work is his stellar performance as cartel boss Lalo Salamanca in You better call Saul, initially as a recurring character before eventually being added as a member of the main cast.

5 Fra Fee is the dangerous mercenary known as the clown

Francis Martin Fee, known as Fra Fee, is an Irish singer and actor who plays a mercenary called Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak, also known to be the criminal and villain who goes by “Clown” in the Hawk Eye series. He is known to be an emotionless killer who is a thorn in Hawkeye’s side.

Fra Fee had minor roles in the 2012 film Wretched and Leprechaun alongside Olivia Cooke, Alec Baldwin and Colm Meaney.

4 Piotr Adamczyk is well known for his Polish dubbing of famous world films

Piotr Adamczyk plays Tomas in Hawk Eye. Adamczyk is an established Polish actor in film, television, and theater, known internationally primarily for his stellar performance and portrayal of Pope John Paul II in Karol, a man who became pope.

He made a handful of appearances in Apple TV + For all mankind as Sergei Orestovich Nikulov and provided the Polish dubbing of Scott Lang aka Antman, Melman the Giraffe in Madagascar and countless others over the years.

3 Vera Farmiga can add Eleanor Bishop to long list of awesome roles

Vera Farmiga is an American actress, director and producer who will be on the Hawkeye television series as Kate Bishop’s mother, Eleanor. Vera is a recognizable face who has appeared in several major movies, including her roles as Madolyn in The dead and Coleen Goodwin in Source code alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. She also starred in In the air alongside George Clooney and Anna Kendrick.

2 Zahn McClarnon is a recognizable face of Westworld and William Lopez

Zahn McClarnon joins the Hawk Eye series like Maya’s father, William Lopez. McClarnon has had a varied career, having voiced additional characters like My neighbor Totoro and Red Dead Redemption as well as in darker and more sinister films such as Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep alongside Ewan McGregor, and the rather gnarled Bone tomahawk.

He has also appeared in several television series such as Fargo and Frontier To Dogs Reservation and Westworld, with him playing the recognizable leader of the Ghost Nation, Akecheta in the latter.

1 Florence Pugh reprise her role as Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh reprise her role in the MCU as Yelena Belova after her introduction in Black Widow. Yelena was shown as a sister figure to Natasha Romanoff, and her retaliation in the Hawk Eye series is likely to do with the manipulation and the quest for revenge teased in the Black Widow post-credits scene.

In this scene, Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, who had already made her debut in Falcon and the Winter Soldier Recruiting John Walker for her cause, she is seen speaking out and encouraging Yelena to sue Clint Barton, calling him responsible for Natasha’s death. This misguided quest for revenge will undoubtedly see the two clash on multiple occasions in Hawk Eye. Florence also starred in Fight with my family as the main character alongside Dwayne Johnson and Vince Vaughn.

