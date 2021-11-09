Entertainment
Bollywood superstar’s son leaves prison over drug case
New Delhi The son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan left prison on Saturday and danced for more than three weeks after being arrested in a drug investigation at a party on a cruise ship in downtown Mumbai. financial and entertainment system of the country. I was greeted by a bomb.
The Bombay High Court granted bail to 23-year-old Aryan Chan on Thursday, but he remained at Arthur Road Prison in the city for two more nights because his documents had not reached prison authorities by 5:30 p.m. Friday. ..
Hundreds of Shah Rukh Khan fans lined up to greet Khan as he arrived at his home in Mumbai, noting that he was at the center of a social media boycott campaign due to a notorious incident related to the drug. There was also a firecracker which danced and lit with delight.
Kahn and seven others were arrested on October 3, when drug officers raided a luxury liner off Mumbai and seized the drugs. He has been held in prison since October 8.
advertising
India’s drug agency said evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that Khan was involved in illegal drug trafficking.
Khan’s attorney, Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that authorities had found no drugs in Khan and that his allegations of contact with drug traffickers were not true. He called the arrest “arbitrary” and said authorities failed to conduct a medical examination to show he had used drugs.
The incident dominated India headlines and social media, with fans of the actor demanding Khan’s release and other fans demanding a boycott of his father’s film.
Megastar, 55, is India’s most beloved actor and is known as the ‘King of Bollywood’. He has appeared in over 105 films for almost 30 years.
Last September, some of Bollywood’s most prominent stars were questioned by the drugstore in connection with the death of famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput died of suicide, and doctors and police have ruled out drugs.
Copyright 2021 AP communication. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bollywood superstar’s son leaves prison over drug case
Source link Bollywood superstar’s son leaves prison over drug case
Sources
2/ https://texasnewstoday.com/bollywood-superstar-son-leaves-prison-for-drug-case/519180/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]