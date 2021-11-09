Bollywood superstar’s son leaves prison over drug case

New Delhi The son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan left prison on Saturday and danced for more than three weeks after being arrested in a drug investigation at a party on a cruise ship in downtown Mumbai. financial and entertainment system of the country. I was greeted by a bomb.

The Bombay High Court granted bail to 23-year-old Aryan Chan on Thursday, but he remained at Arthur Road Prison in the city for two more nights because his documents had not reached prison authorities by 5:30 p.m. Friday. ..

Hundreds of Shah Rukh Khan fans lined up to greet Khan as he arrived at his home in Mumbai, noting that he was at the center of a social media boycott campaign due to a notorious incident related to the drug. There was also a firecracker which danced and lit with delight.

Kahn and seven others were arrested on October 3, when drug officers raided a luxury liner off Mumbai and seized the drugs. He has been held in prison since October 8.

advertising

India’s drug agency said evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that Khan was involved in illegal drug trafficking.

Khan’s attorney, Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that authorities had found no drugs in Khan and that his allegations of contact with drug traffickers were not true. He called the arrest “arbitrary” and said authorities failed to conduct a medical examination to show he had used drugs.

The incident dominated India headlines and social media, with fans of the actor demanding Khan’s release and other fans demanding a boycott of his father’s film.

Megastar, 55, is India’s most beloved actor and is known as the ‘King of Bollywood’. He has appeared in over 105 films for almost 30 years.

Last September, some of Bollywood’s most prominent stars were questioned by the drugstore in connection with the death of famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput died of suicide, and doctors and police have ruled out drugs.