How a 55-year-old California teacher became a Bollywood actor

At the beginning, I had background pieces. And then, because I’m lucky enough to have an American accent and vocal training, I started auditioning and getting speaking roles.

It was a godsend. It was another miracle from India. Being able to learn a new art form now is so wonderful and such an amazing opportunity.

What’s the next step for you?

I want to continue with the acting game. There is so much more to learn. I get a lot of good feedback, and the parts are improving, and they are getting more and more varied. I don’t always play a mean British officer anymore. I get other types of roles, bigger roles, and I get more respect. I’m in a beautiful sci-fi love story called X = Prem coming out in February. This is the fourth time that I have worked with the director, Srijit Mukherji.

Otherwise, I just want to live in this amazing country everyday.

How has this new act changed you?

Being here gives me the opportunity to be the best version of myself. I didn’t feel this opportunity in America, I feel like people here see me as I want to be seen. I do not know why. Honestly, I feel like it comes down to the ridiculous love I have for this place.

What advice would you give to people who are stuck looking to make a big change?

Dream a big dream, then figure out what all the small incremental steps are to make it happen, and go through those steps one by one. There are always obstacles. Relatives can be a barrier, money can be a barrier. It is not easy. There are a lot of sacrifices involved, but you can dream a big dream and make it come true.

