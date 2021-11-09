Kirron Kher Returns To Work To Join India’s Got Talent As Judge After Blood Cancer Diagnosis: “Like Coming Home”





Actor and politician Kirron Kher, who was diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this year, will return to television as the host of season 9 of Indias Got Talent with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah. Kirron Kher, associated with Indias Got Talent since its debut in 2009, has expressed enthusiasm for his return. She said, Indias Got Talent has always been close to my heart! This being my ninth year with this prestigious talented reality show, coming back as a member of the jury is a wonderful experience. I feel like I’m coming home. Year after year Indias Got Talent is known to nurture and showcase diverse and exceptional talent from across the country and each time I am in awe of the quality of talent that keeps improving. She added: It has always been a proud moment for me to be part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by providing everyone with a platform to show off their rare talent. I am extremely delighted to be judging the show with the beautiful and charming Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and look forward to taking this new journey to see what India has in store this year. This year in April, Kirron’s husband, actor Anupam Kher, announced that she had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer. Last month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she said she was getting better and also informed that she never stopped working. I worked even when I was in the hospital, undergoing treatment. I have always been in contact with people on my phone. In fact, I recently virtually opened an oxygen plant in Chandigarh. But my doctor won’t let me travel anywhere, especially by plane, as my immunity is slightly compromised from the treatment. “ Read more: It’s not an ideal situation: Kirron Kher on cancer diagnosis I am so touched by the love that I have received from people. They were so nice. I receive wonderful messages. I am not very active on social networks. But Anupam ji told me about it. I am grateful to them and to God, concludes Kirron. The first season of India’s Got Talent aired in 2009. At that time, Kirron, actor Sonali Bendre and director Shekhar Kapur were judges. Over time, the show has welcomed many new judges such as Sajid Khan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and many more.

