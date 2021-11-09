



Bollywood star Kamal Haasan to launch metaverse avatar Mumbai: Film superstar Kamal Haasan is set to become the first Indian actor to launch an avatar in the “metaverse” as celebrities seek to expand their fan base in the virtual world. Haasan, who turned 67 on Sunday, said in a statement on his birthday that he was “excited to explore the emerging intersection of the digital and physical world.” He added that he plans to auction virtual memorabilia in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at an undetermined time. The Celebrity NFT Fantico platform will create a metaverse game where the actor has his own world, the statement added. It will allow fans to interact with its digital avatars, purchase memorabilia, and participate in in-game dating sessions. “Having a legend like Kamal Haasan on our platform will only give the tendency for more creators to adapt to the future of fan engagement,” said Abhayanand Singh, founder of Fantico. The announcement comes a week after Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan raised just under $ 970,000 in an auction of his digital memorabilia – the first for an Indian celebrity – according to trading platform NFT Guardian Link . NFTs – digital artwork, music, animation, images or video with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology – have grown in popularity in recent months. The metaverse recently gained attention after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last month that the tech giant sees the virtual reality version of the internet as the future. Veteran screen icon Haasan, who also produces, directs and sings in several of his films, is a huge star primarily in the Tamil-language Indian film industry.

