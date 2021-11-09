Saudi Arabia is chasing $ 64 billion Hollywood dream





Saudi Arabia’s decades-long ban on cinemas didn’t end until 2018, but the Desert Kingdom already has Hollywood ambitions. It is investing $ 64 billion in its nascent entertainment industry as part of a larger effort to wean the economy off oil and transform itself into the Middle East’s premier film hub. The action film Desert Warrior, starring Anthony Mackie (Marvel’s new Captain America), is set entirely in Saudi Arabia, and Gerard Butlers’ latest thriller, Kandahar, begins main filming in the Al- region this month. Ula – a first for UNESCO World Heritage. The site opened last year as part of the Saudi-linked push to introduce tourism. We started from the beginning, no one was here before and we have big ambitions to make Al-Ula an international film destination, said Stephen Strachan, film commissioner for the unspoiled region which has majestic neglected pre-Islamic ruins. under decades of religious rule. It’s a remarkable turnaround for Saudi Arabia, where just a few years ago women were banned from driving, restaurants were gender segregated, and most forms of entertainment, from music concerts to movie screenings. , were prohibited. Since taking day-to-day control in 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has relaxed social restrictions and introduced the annual extravagance of Riyadh season concerts and events. I think people sometimes have a bad impression of Saudi Arabia. It’s a lot of modernization, Strachan said. Hollywood is looking to see what’s going on with Kandahar. People are interested in the cultural transformation in Saudi Arabia. Kandahar is co-funded by Saudi television giant MBC, alongside Thunder Road, based in Santa Monica, California. The film is expected to feature Gerard Butler as an undercover CIA agent working in Afghanistan who must make his way out of hostile territory. I liked the script, and Gerard Butler is a classic name, said Peter Smith, director of MBC Studios. Smith was previously president of NBCUniversal International and joined MBC in 2018 to increase production in Saudi Arabia and the region. Netflix also sees an opportunity. The streaming giant has signed an eight feature film deal with Saudi studio Telfaz11 as it seeks to increase content in the Middle East. But the kingdom faces fierce competition. Morocco and Jordan have long served as desert locations, with Wadi Rum dubbing the role of Mars in the 2015 sci-fi film The Martian and the alien landscapes in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Saudi Arabia will also be in competition with neighboring United Arab Emirates, which has served as the backdrop for blockbusters like Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Some film industry insiders also complain of problems getting visas or getting equipment through the airport, and decades without films means it’s harder to find local talent than in Arab countries with more. of experience. As part of this push, the kingdom is launching its first international film festival. The Red Sea Festival begins in December in the historic coastal city of Jeddah. The president is Saudi producer Mohammed Al Turki, who has worked on films including the 2012 crime drama Arbitration, starring Richard Gere. Lee present. At the Venice Film Festival, Red Sea hosted an event for women in cinema that drew stars like Demi Moore and Kate Hudson. We want to be the region’s filming destination, and the creativity and potential here is immense, Al Turki said. It’s personal for the 35-year-old. He left Saudi Arabia a decade ago to become a film producer in the United States and remembers having to bring VHS tapes home or travel to neighboring Bahrain to visit the cinema. Now he’s back to host a local film festival. People will be amazed by the festival and the Saudi talents, he said. Made it happen.

