Dean Stockwell dies: legendary Quantum Leap actor has died aged 85





Legendary actor Dean Stockwell, famous for his role in Quantum Leap, has passed away at the age of 85.

Legendary actor Dean Stockwell has passed away at the age of 85. The star, known for her role in Quantum leap, died of natural causes Sunday morning, a representative told TMZ. His Hollywood career spanned nearly 70 years, starting as a child actor for MGM studios in the 1940s, The sun reported. Stockwell is best known for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci on the popular science fiction show Quantum leap between 1989 and 1993. Scott Bakula, Stockwell co-star in Quantum leapDean said “had the greatest work ethic.” He told ABC7: “He was a breath of fresh air and made me laugh. He was unique in his determination to make each role his own. “ Fans paid tribute to Stockwell after his death. Filmmaker and journalist Bilge Ebiri said, “RIP Dean Stockwell, a great actor who never encountered a scene he couldn’t steal.” Director Mark Huestis described Stockwell as a “great and underrated” American actor. In a tribute on Facebook, he said: “Throughout his journey he has demonstrated both his versatility and his enormous sensitivity, vulnerability and depth as an actor. I liked it. We will miss him.” One fan said: “Rest in peace Dean Stockwell, an actor of wonderful range and versatility.” And another commented, “I think Dean Stockwell was probably the first actor I ever liked, he was so sweet on Quantum Leap. “Then you get older and see him popping up everywhere and realize that he was actually one of the greatest actors of all time. What a legacy! RIP.” Friends called Stockwell a “rebel” who enjoyed laughing, smoking cigars and playing golf, according to Deadline. Stockwell also appeared in the 1945 comedy Anchors weigh which starred actors Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly. He received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 1988 detective comedy. Married to the crowd. Stockwell has also starred in films such as Blue velvet, Paris, Texas, and the original Dune. He played Brother Cavil in the revival of the sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica between 2004-2009 and appeared at numerous science fiction conventions. The actor is survived by his wife Joy and their two children. This article originally appeared in The sun and has been reproduced with permission

