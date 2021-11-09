Pregnancy at work for Pooja Banerjee: more TV actresses should take inspiration from me

She is in her fifth month of pregnancy, but Pooja Banerjee says she will continue working on her daily soap and has no plans to take a break anytime soon.

The actor and husband, swimmer Sandeep Sejwal, are expecting the first baby and recently celebrated Diwali with their families in Delhi.

I work everyday, Banerjee shares, adding, I just took a day off for Diwali and came down to meet my family and hers as we haven’t met them for so long due to Covid. It will be a full working pregnancy for me. I’m one of the few actresses to have this. We don’t see this very often because we weren’t very open about it. Even until a few years ago, people were very afraid to reveal things about their personal lives, fearing that they would not find a job.

The actor says she doesn’t believe in such a state of mind. People were hiding their marriages, who they were dating, their children or the fact that they were about to have children, she adds.

The 30-year-old, who is due to arrive in March 2022, praises how things are developing for the best for women in the entertainment business. Look at me; I am pregnant and working at the same time. More TV actresses should take inspiration from me. The doctors gave me the green light to work, I feel good to work and I am ready to work, says the actor.

Banerjee also commends the creators of her show for being accommodating and understated about her situation and she actually shares that they are very happy to have a pregnant woman on set.

I meet them every month because my body changes every month. I reduced the number of working hours in the third month. But I did three dance sequences while I was pregnant. They keep asking me what I will be comfortable with and what I will not agree with. The creators are also thinking about how I can continue working in the script. I am also creatively involved with suggestions. They have faith in my creativity and they let me take the lead, it’s really nice of them, she concludes.