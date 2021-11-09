Former Britney Spearss manager Lou Taylor reportedly denied bugging pop stars’ phones and bedroom





Britney spearss former business manager Lou taylor reportedly denied having anything to do with wiretapping Spearss’s bedroom or monitoring his communications, after the pop star last week accused Taylor on Instagram of secretly ruining his life. Taylor has filed a motion to block a request for his company, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, to hand over a full record of the past 13 years, according to court documents obtained by People. The company says it has already provided regular 11-year accounting and no objections have ever been raised by Spears or his attorney. They also denied several of the singers’ claims, including that they wiretapped his room, checked his medications and monitored his communications. In The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, the documentary accuses Robin Greenhill, a Tri Star staff member and former Spears personal assistant, monitoring pop stars’ iPhones by secretly mirroring their communications to an iPad they kept in a safe. Tri Star has denied these allegations. Taylor’s involvement in the start of Spearss’s tutelage was also explored in the Netflix documentary, Britney vs. Spears. No one at Tri Star has ever had control over Ms. Spears’ medical treatment. No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears’ electronic communications. No one at Tri Star has ever had the authority to approve security protocols, the motion says, according to People. No one at Tri Star is aware of a hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears’ bedroom. No one at Tri Star has ever received any compensation relating to Ms. Spears or her estate that is not accurately reflected in the accounts filed or to be filed in this matter. Tri Star added that they could not have had a role in establishing the 2008 popstar guardianship because they were not representing her at the time. They first started working with Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in 2005, before working on Britneys Circus toured in 2009, according to court documents. Taylor’s motion comes after Britney called her by name on Instagram last week in a since-deleted post that also accused her mother, Lynne Spears, to propose the idea of ​​his tutorship. I will never get those years back, the singer wrote, adding that her mother secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor on it … so take it all, I have NO IDEA on what’s going on and fuck you !!!! The Grammy winner concluded her Instagram caption by apparently directing her statement at her mother, writing: You know exactly what you did, my dad isn’t smart enough to think of a trusteeship … but this tonight, I’ll smile knowing that I have a new life ahead of me. of me!!!! (Lynne and Taylor did not immediately respond to Peoplerequest for comment.) More great stories from Vanity Show Inside the sudden disappearance of the most wanted man in the art world

