Nayanthara to play a police investigator in Shah Rukh Khans next: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Over the past few weeks, Shah Rukh Khan has been through a lot. His son Aryan Khan has been arrested and he has put all his plans on a temporary hiatus. But now that Aryan is back home, SRK has decided to get back to work and start Atlee’s next film program, tentatively titled Lion. Meanwhile, there were rumors that Nayanthara, who plays the female lead, has now stepped down due to date issues, we can clearly tell you that nothing like that is true.
A source from the film informed Bollywood Hungama, “Nayanthara is still an integral part of the film. She did not resign. No one knows why the media wrote stories like this and tried to hit an already stressed human being. It was done in bad taste.
Nonetheless, let us give you an interesting update on the same. “Nayanthara plays an investigator in Atlee’s next. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role – of father and son. The premise of the film is about this man (played by SRK) who leads a group of wrongly accused detained women (played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others) and turns them into a vigilante group fighting against social ills. It’s very similar to Money Heist but in a much more Indianized way. Nayanthara plays the role of the best cop investigating the case and it’s her against Shah Rukh in the movie, but they also play love interests.
Read also: What more can I wish her, says Kajol when asked why she didn’t wish Shah Rukh Khan on her birthday
