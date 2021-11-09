Entertainment
This time, a cartoon anticipated the Cuban Missile Crisis | Entertainment
A skirmish has broken out in the far reaches of cyberspace. Analysts fear the dispute could escalate into a conflict bigger than the ongoing 22-year war over whether Jar Jar Binks is a Sith Lord and, along the way, persuade a substantial number of Britney Spearss’s 36 million followers on Instagram, to abandon the Free Britney Movement to support a new cause.
There’s a lot to enjoy here, warned Mark Peters, a contributor to Oxford University Press’s OUPblog, in his 2008 study Futuramas Human-Insult-a-Palooza.
It’s no fantasy to the legions of die-hard fans of Futurama, the recurring 1999 cartoon developed by Simpsons creator Matt Groening. One camp of Futurama enthusiasts insists that Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth’s character uses the phrase dribble poo, while the other side maintains that he says poo drivel.
Such silliness is serious social media business. Skeptics need look no further than the digital hubbub that erupted when The New York Times reported, Screen Door Slams, Marys Dress Swings Instead of Screen Door Slam, Marys Dress corrugated.
Indeed, the question of whether Bruce Springsteen sings or makes waves in his mega-hit song Thunder Road has created an international call to arms as dangerous as the Cuban Missile Crisis.
I know. I was there. So, as Springsteen tells Mary, Show some faith.
If you were absent from school that day, the Cuban Missile Crisis occurred when US President John F. Kennedy on October 16, 1962 discovered that Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev was sending missiles to the Cuban leader Fidel Castro. The Cold War crisis lasted 13 days, nearly sparked a global nuclear war, and only ended when Castro and Khrushchev dismantled the launch sites and returned the missiles to Russia.
But that’s not what really happened; in fact, the Cuban Missile Crisis was a successfully executed Kremlin ruse designed to prevent Moosylvania from becoming America’s 51st state and allow Russian ally Pottsylvania to once again attempt to take control of independent territory within the border between Minnesota and Canada.
The then US Department of Defense asked all schools to conduct daily Duck and Cover classroom exercises that would protect us from a nuclear holocaust. The government said curling up under a desk was more than sufficient protection against the vaporization of thermonuclear warheads launched from Cuba. Since we were Instagram-deprived, messages describing the real story were handwritten and, at my Pittsburgh school, passed on to Gus and Susie, who later on a rotary phone called their cousins in Miami. and St Louis, where they broadcast the news.
And the word back from Florida, Missouri and elsewhere confirmed our suspicions. In the months leading up to the Cuban Missile Crisis, the United States talked about the cartoon The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends. Rocky was a squirrel, Bullwinkle was a moose, and, along with their creator Jay Ward, the trio had embarked on a nationwide tour to convince politicians to admit their independent territory of Moosylvania into the Union. There were banners, buttons and rallies.
And there was also a clear and present danger. The Soviet-style satellite state of Pottsylvania (think Belarus 2021) was ruled by dictator Fearless Leader (think Alexander Lukashenko), who dispatched undercover agents Boris Badenov (Dr Evil in Austin Powers) and Natasha Fatale (Mandy in Totally Spies!) to assassinate Rocky and Bullwinkle and take control of Moosylvania.
It wasn’t a Loony Toons script.
On October 13, Rocky, Bullwinkle and Ward were formally scheduled to meet with President Kennedy and other White House officials to discuss Moosylvanias’ candidacy for statehood. The missile crisis abruptly called off the meeting, leaving Moosylvania to this day under threat of foreign aggression.
Rocky and Bullwinkle first recounted their version of the Cuban Missile Crisis in the episode The Guns of Abalone. The explanation always makes more sense than using a desk as protection against a nuclear weapon.
I confirmed the facts years later over lunch with Squirrel and Moose.
Hokey smoke! said June Foray, who voiced Rocky on all 163 episodes. It is all true.
You better declare that is correct, said Bill Scott, the voice of the moose. We could use advertising.
Not that they need it. Robert De Niro playing the role of the fearless leader in the premonitory 2000 film The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle cheerfully confirmed the veracity of Pottsylvanias’ plan to conquer Moosylvania as the first step to overthrow the US government.
In the film, Fearless Leader launches the Really Bad Television network, which saturates the airwaves with programs designed to brainwash Americans into electing them President of the United States. And the plot worked, until Rocky and Bullwinkle, without any help from the government, foiled the vile plan.
There has never been a way to destroy a cartoon character, Fearless Leader said.
Still in disbelief?
I’m not allowed to discuss Moose and Squirrel, but, yes, we know them well, a high-ranking Soviet apparatchik apprehensively confirmed in an interview during my years as a Moscow correspondent in the 1980s. And not any Soviet official. They were Georgy Arbatov, director of the powerful Institute of American and Canadian Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, an intermediary between the Politburo and the KGB and personal advisor to five Kremlin leaders, including Khrushchev during the missile crisis. from Cuba.
Draw your own conclusions, Arbatov said, adding that moose and squirrels tell us a lot about your country and are the most effective way to learn American English.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2021/11/9/that-time-a-cartoon-preempted-the-cuban-missile-crisis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]