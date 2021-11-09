This time, a cartoon anticipated the Cuban Missile Crisis | Entertainment

A skirmish has broken out in the far reaches of cyberspace. Analysts fear the dispute could escalate into a conflict bigger than the ongoing 22-year war over whether Jar Jar Binks is a Sith Lord and, along the way, persuade a substantial number of Britney Spearss’s 36 million followers on Instagram, to abandon the Free Britney Movement to support a new cause.

There’s a lot to enjoy here, warned Mark Peters, a contributor to Oxford University Press’s OUPblog, in his 2008 study Futuramas Human-Insult-a-Palooza.

It’s no fantasy to the legions of die-hard fans of Futurama, the recurring 1999 cartoon developed by Simpsons creator Matt Groening. One camp of Futurama enthusiasts insists that Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth’s character uses the phrase dribble poo, while the other side maintains that he says poo drivel.

Such silliness is serious social media business. Skeptics need look no further than the digital hubbub that erupted when The New York Times reported, Screen Door Slams, Marys Dress Swings Instead of Screen Door Slam, Marys Dress corrugated.

Indeed, the question of whether Bruce Springsteen sings or makes waves in his mega-hit song Thunder Road has created an international call to arms as dangerous as the Cuban Missile Crisis.

I know. I was there. So, as Springsteen tells Mary, Show some faith.

If you were absent from school that day, the Cuban Missile Crisis occurred when US President John F. Kennedy on October 16, 1962 discovered that Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev was sending missiles to the Cuban leader Fidel Castro. The Cold War crisis lasted 13 days, nearly sparked a global nuclear war, and only ended when Castro and Khrushchev dismantled the launch sites and returned the missiles to Russia.

But that’s not what really happened; in fact, the Cuban Missile Crisis was a successfully executed Kremlin ruse designed to prevent Moosylvania from becoming America’s 51st state and allow Russian ally Pottsylvania to once again attempt to take control of independent territory within the border between Minnesota and Canada.

The then US Department of Defense asked all schools to conduct daily Duck and Cover classroom exercises that would protect us from a nuclear holocaust. The government said curling up under a desk was more than sufficient protection against the vaporization of thermonuclear warheads launched from Cuba. Since we were Instagram-deprived, messages describing the real story were handwritten and, at my Pittsburgh school, passed on to Gus and Susie, who later on a rotary phone called their cousins ​​in Miami. and St Louis, where they broadcast the news.

And the word back from Florida, Missouri and elsewhere confirmed our suspicions. In the months leading up to the Cuban Missile Crisis, the United States talked about the cartoon The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends. Rocky was a squirrel, Bullwinkle was a moose, and, along with their creator Jay Ward, the trio had embarked on a nationwide tour to convince politicians to admit their independent territory of Moosylvania into the Union. There were banners, buttons and rallies.

And there was also a clear and present danger. The Soviet-style satellite state of Pottsylvania (think Belarus 2021) was ruled by dictator Fearless Leader (think Alexander Lukashenko), who dispatched undercover agents Boris Badenov (Dr Evil in Austin Powers) and Natasha Fatale (Mandy in Totally Spies!) to assassinate Rocky and Bullwinkle and take control of Moosylvania.

It wasn’t a Loony Toons script.

On October 13, Rocky, Bullwinkle and Ward were formally scheduled to meet with President Kennedy and other White House officials to discuss Moosylvanias’ candidacy for statehood. The missile crisis abruptly called off the meeting, leaving Moosylvania to this day under threat of foreign aggression.

Rocky and Bullwinkle first recounted their version of the Cuban Missile Crisis in the episode The Guns of Abalone. The explanation always makes more sense than using a desk as protection against a nuclear weapon.

I confirmed the facts years later over lunch with Squirrel and Moose.

Hokey smoke! said June Foray, who voiced Rocky on all 163 episodes. It is all true.

You better declare that is correct, said Bill Scott, the voice of the moose. We could use advertising.

Not that they need it. Robert De Niro playing the role of the fearless leader in the premonitory 2000 film The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle cheerfully confirmed the veracity of Pottsylvanias’ plan to conquer Moosylvania as the first step to overthrow the US government.

In the film, Fearless Leader launches the Really Bad Television network, which saturates the airwaves with programs designed to brainwash Americans into electing them President of the United States. And the plot worked, until Rocky and Bullwinkle, without any help from the government, foiled the vile plan.

There has never been a way to destroy a cartoon character, Fearless Leader said.

Still in disbelief?

I’m not allowed to discuss Moose and Squirrel, but, yes, we know them well, a high-ranking Soviet apparatchik apprehensively confirmed in an interview during my years as a Moscow correspondent in the 1980s. And not any Soviet official. They were Georgy Arbatov, director of the powerful Institute of American and Canadian Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, an intermediary between the Politburo and the KGB and personal advisor to five Kremlin leaders, including Khrushchev during the missile crisis. from Cuba.

Draw your own conclusions, Arbatov said, adding that moose and squirrels tell us a lot about your country and are the most effective way to learn American English.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.