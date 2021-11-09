Hollywood condo complex sparks controversy – CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) A new condo complex proposed in Hollywood stirs controversy.

Those in favor say the development will help finance the city’s improvements. Those who oppose it say the problem is the particular site chosen near the beach.

Caught on surveillance video, someone was stealing signs in the backyards this weekend. The signs were all in opposition to the proposed development.

Who would take my sign? says Theresa Fortnash. Turns out it was eight or nine signs that were taken right in this neighborhood.

The problem, she said, isn’t the sign itself, rather it’s the message it sends during this controversial condo discussion.

The site would be at 1301 South Ocean Drive, the location of the current community center that would be redone as part of the plan.

A brand new community center by the sea, as well as a new public park, sidewalk extension, public parking, additional public parking and to fund all of that a private condominium, said Raelin Storey, chief marketing and economic officer of Hollywood City, outlining the proposal.

She said the 30-story, 190-unit building would generate around $ 35 million in revenue for the city and be under a 99-year lease.

It will really make a difference to our overall tax base and allow us to provide the services residents want and the amenities residents want, she explained.

The land has been ceded to the city and can be developed, Storey said, if it serves what is seen as a public purpose.

The city attorney decided that would be the case.

In this particular proposal, there was no impact on the dunes or the sandy beach, Storey said. The actual condominium portion of the building is 515 feet from the beach.

However, many Hollywood citizens have said they don’t want it.

There is a petition for the same problem. 4,000 people signed it, Fortnash said. At the last committee meeting 24 to 25 people stood up, including me, and opposed this. No one spoke for him.

The story hit the headlines last week when Hollywood resident Cat Uden disguised herself as a condominium in Hollyweird in opposition to the project, and police accused her of planning a protest.

Fortnash said she and others are not opposed to the development. They just don’t want it on this land adjacent to the beach.

If they built it downtown, that would be fabulous, Fortnash said. The city centers already have all these beautiful, tall and fabulous buildings. This part of the beach is quiet. It is peaceful.

The shovels aren’t in the ground yet, but Storey said the hope is to get the final plan to city commissioners by the end of the year. It would take a 5/7 committee vote, or a super majority. It could also be taken up for a referendum.

Fortnash said she would like this to be taken as a vote to let residents decide.

We support the town hall. We love what’s going on in Hollywood right now, she said. We just want them to hear our voices, the people, those who say to take a step back, to speak to us.

At ArtsPark Wednesday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be an open forum with the curators, where people can share any suggestions or concerns. Fortnash said they will have a group there to resolve this issue.

To learn more about Hollywood’s proposal, the city answers common questions here.

To learn more about the campaign against the proposal, more information here.