Missy Elliott receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Missy Elliott receives her flowers. The rap icon cemented her legendary status when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, November 8. Friends and family gathered on Hollywood Blvd. to pay tribute to the 50-year-old Grammy-winning rapper, songwriter and producer, who was honored by Ciara, Lizzo and his manager Mona Scott-Young during the induction ceremony live. Lizzo took to the stage, reciting the lyrics of her idol Work It. You are the brightest star in the universe, she told Missy before bursting into tears. I’ve watched you all my life and seen a superstar in you, but I’ve seen myself too. You have no idea what you’ve done for so many black girls. Ciara also paid tribute to her collaborator 1, 2 Step. We define musical genres such as R&B, hip-hop and pop. And then there’s kind of Missy, she said. As she says in her classic song, We Run ThisMy Style cannot be duplicated or recycled. There is only one Missy. After the touching tributes, an emotional Missy stepped onto the podium to reflect on her iconic career. By the grace of God and faith, I continued. If I hadn’t, I wouldn’t be here, she told the crowd. I had been here a few years ago and used to walk past all these stars and imagine. It’s just a blessing to dream big and it really happened. She dedicated the honor to her hip-hop sisters, including Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Sha-Rock, Angie Stone, Roxanne Shant, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa. Everyone who started before me because you’re the back we stand on, you’re the foundation, Missy said. You ran so we could walk. You stood up for something so that we could sit comfortably, so thank you for this moment. Watch the full ceremony below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rap-up.com/2021/11/08/missy-elliott-receives-star-hollywood-walk-of-fame/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos