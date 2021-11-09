Entertainment
Astroworld was ‘death trap,’ participant says as more lawsuits are filed and Travis Scott’s Las Vegas show is canceled
“They passed out. And they were on the ground and being stepped on. And no one would pick them up,” spectator Billy Nasser told CNN on Monday. “There were too many people there. It was overcrowded. The way the barricades were set up had people trapped. It was a death trap.”
Toxicology reports will need to be a key part of helping assess what happened, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said on Monday.
“It’s going to take weeks,” she said.
“There is a lot of evidence of drug use. Could that be part of it? It’s hard for these families to cry without answers,” she said.
It could take several weeks before ruling on the causes of death, said Michele Arnold, spokesperson for the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Among the injured was a security guard who “reached out to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a sting in his neck,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said on Saturday. The officer lost consciousness and was resuscitated after medical staff administered Narcan, a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses.
Live Nation and Drake among named defendants
At least 18 festival-related lawsuits were filed Monday night in Harris County District Court in Texas.
Event organizer Live Nation Entertainment has been named accused in all but one of the lawsuits, while Scott has been named in most. Other people and organizations involved in the concert, including NRG Stadium as well as actor and musician Drake, have been named in at least one of the lawsuits.
“The injuries have had a serious effect on the health and well-being of the plaintiff. Some of the effects are permanent and will stay with the plaintiff for a long time, if not his entire life,” said one of the lawsuits. .
Other lawsuits allege serious injuries due to the “trampling” during the crushing of the crowd as well as “emotional distress”.
The lawsuit in which Drake is named accuses him of helping incite the crowd as a “surprise guest” alongside Scott, who both remained on stage as “the crowd got out of hand,” said the trial.
NRG told CNN in a statement it was unable to comment at this time. CNN has contacted Scott, Live Nation and others named in the lawsuits.
The show continued during the influx of crowds
“Travis remains in active conversation with the City of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved,” the statement said. “This is the first of many steps Travis plans to take as part of his personal vow to help those affected through their grieving and recovery process.”
Some city officials say Scott is more responsible for continuing to perform when many members of the crowd were under duress. And crowd control has been an issue at his shows in the past.
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea believes if Scott had ended his performance earlier it might have calmed the crowd, he said.
“If the lights had been on – (if) the promoter or artist had asked for it – it would have chilled the crowd, and who knows? Who knows what the result would have been? But everyone in this place, from of the artist, has a responsibility for public safety, I believe, “Pea told CNN on Monday.
Still, at a press conference on Saturday, when asked why the show hadn’t been stopped earlier, the police chief referred to potential riots “when you have a young group” in one. crowd of about 50,000 people.
There was a “discussion between promoters, firefighters, police and NRG officials” about stopping the event, “Finner said.
Kay Jones, Jennifer Henderson, Claudia Dominguez, Caroll Alvarado, Sharif Paget, Melissa Alonso, Chloe Melas, Allison Flexner, Chris Boyette, Sarah Jorgensen, Elizabeth Joseph, Tina Burnside and Corey James of CNN contributed to this report.
