Third Quarter Home Entertainment Spending Rises 9.5% Above 2020s Record





getty Despite the easing of pandemic-related restrictions and improved theatrical box office, U.S. consumer appetite for home entertainment continued to soar, up 9.5% from levels 2020s records for the third quarter, at nearly $ 8 billion, according to the Digital Entertainment Group. Quarterly figures from trade associations suggest an unwavering enthusiasm for watching, renting and buying movies and TV series at home, even as theaters have reopened and some high-profile films are shown on the big screen. Indeed, even that was good news for home entertainment sellers, given that the marketing blitz that typically accompanies a traditional theatrical release can boost consumer interest in home releases and prompt further exploration of the products. products available. With the pandemic conditions improving as the year progressed and theatrical releases resumed, home shopping spending on new theatrical releases began to increase, according to the DEG report. This is expected to continue in a positive direction as industry theatrical releases return to a typical pattern. Sales of physical discs built around these new theatrical releases increased 38% in the quarter, while sales of digital versions of the films increased 73% for the quarter. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Figures do not include premium video on demand sales, which several major studios have experimented with over the past 18 months on films such as Disneys



Black Widow and universal Trolls: Around the World. Either way, according to the report, early information suggests interest is high and results are solid. Even without PVOD’s potentially substantial contributions (Disney said in court records last summer that Black Widow generated $ 125 million in PVOD revenue in its first few weeks), spending on all kinds of digital products rose 12%. Spending on digital streaming services rose 17% in the quarter to $ 6.4 billion, thanks to a plethora of major new services finally rounding out their offerings after widespread production shutdowns last year. Overall spending on home entertainment grew 6.3% to $ 23.6 billion for the first three quarters of the year, including $ 1.4 billion for digital distribution, including streaming services , video-on-demand rental and electronic sales. The most popular home entertainment titles of the quarter included F9: The Fast Saga, Free Guy, Godzilla vs. Kong, Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard, A Quiet Place Part II, Wrath of Man, Yellowstone, The Office, and Rick and Morty.

