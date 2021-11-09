Veteran Malayalam actor Kozhikode Sarada dies at 84





Sarada reportedly suffered cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode.

Veteran Malayalam actor Kozhikode Sarada passed away at Keralas Kozhikode Government Medical College on Tuesday, November 9. She was 84 years old. Sarada has reportedly been ill for some time and was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest. She died Tuesday morning. Kerala Minister of Films and Culture Saji Cherian offered his condolences on Saradas’ death. He said she was a very strong actress who will be missed. His last rites will take place on Tuesday in his hometown of Velliparamba in Kozhikode. Sarada, who was a well-known face of Malayalam cinema, began her acting career on stage. She made her Malayalam film debut in 1979 with the film Angakkuri. Over the course of her nearly four-decade career, she starred in around 90 films, often playing the roles of a mother and supporting characters. She had also worked in a few Malayalam TV soap operas. Sarada appeared in many films by director IV Sasis in the 1980s, including Anubandham and Nalkavala. She has also appeared in films like Sadayam, Ammakilikkoodu, Nandanam, Kutty Srank and others. She was acclaimed for her performance in the 1996 film Sallapam, in which she played the mother of Manoj K Jayans’ character. Sarada is survived by her four children, Umada, Sajeev, Rajitha and Sreejith. Several personalities of Malayalam cinema regretted his death. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter to mourn her death. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/aR4DyQLP5e Prithviraj Sukumaran (ritPrithviOfficiel) November 9, 2021 Another senior Malayalam actor, KPAC Lalitha was recently hospitalized with liver disease and is said to have recovered after being treated in intensive care. She was reportedly admitted to hospital around 10 days ago in Thrissur and was transferred to a private hospital in Kochi on November 7. Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) secretary Edavela Babu said her condition improved after treatment, if she needs a liver transplant will be taken depending on her age and condition. health. (With IANS inputs)

