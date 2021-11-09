Don Lee: I will produce more films in Hollywood | Hollywood





Korean superstar Don Lee is ready to explore the world of Hollywood, but admits that he doesn’t just want to broaden his horizons as an actor, but as a producer as well. I also get a lot of offers from other Hollywood movies, but I was happy to get off to a good start with a superhero movie, which is dotted with a huge set, Lee admits. Over the years, Lee Gas has achieved the position of being one of the most successful actors in South Korea. He burst onto the scene with the film Train to Busan (2016), following which he directed projects such as Derailed (2016), The Bros (2017) and The Outlaws (2017). For his Hollywood debut, he joined Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington in the superhero film Eternals. When a project has someone like Angeline Jolie, you have to take it. I’m happy with my debut. Now I’m producing Hollywood movies and I’m going to be playing a part in them soon. For now, I’m just going to produce it, and then let’s see what happens next, he admits. He has broadened his horizons towards the West, and one wonders if Bollywood is also on his wishlist. Mention it and he laughs, admitting he doesn’t have the right skills for it. I’m a bad dancer so I don’t know if I would be able to do anything in Bollywood. But my movie, Eternals, has a Bollywood twist (with dance), and we all loved it, he says.

