Connect with us

Entertainment

Fans ‘So Pure and Organic’ Can’t Help But Gush About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Bond

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

 


Bigg Boss 15 day 38 was full of drama. At the start of the episode, we saw that Tejasswi Prakash was hurt and upset by the clip that aired during the weekend’s ka vaar episode. This created a drift between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Karan tried to make Tejasswi understand the circumstances in which, he said that ‘Tejasswi ko simple khairaat ki zarurat hai’ but she refused to hear him and said that he gives the impression that she is his little one. friend and has a problem with him talking to Shamita Shetty, which is not the case. Tejasswi tries to make her understand that her actions make it seem like she is judging her relationships with everyone. Their arguments go away and Tejasswi decides to play alone and not to be with Karan. Also Read – Bigg Boss 15, Day 38, Live Updates: Bigg Boss Decides To Punish Roommates, Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan In Face Of Wrath Of Competitors

She looked hurt and upset as Karan continued to convey this to her. Later that night, they clear up their differences. Karan tells him that she always hunts him whenever he tries to settle their differences. Tejasswi, on the other hand, says that just when she feels like things are going well between the two, something happens and they become strangers again. She tells him that if it had been someone else, she would never have spoken to that person but because it’s him, she forgets and moves on. Karan also asks Tejasswi if she likes him as a friend, and she says yes. Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi that he cares about her and that she should never doubt or question his intentions towards him. This beautiful conversation between them has captured the hearts of the public who can not help but support #TejRan. Also Read – Bigg Boss 15, Day 38, Synopsis: The insensitive behavior of Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan leads to cancellation of luxury budget task

Also Read – Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal Makes Big Reveal About His Mother’s Opinion On Miesha Iyer, “You’ll Know The Truth In 10 Days” [Exclusive]

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.


(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->

$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->

$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-15-day-38-twitter-reactions-so-pure-and-organic-fans-cannot-stop-gushing-over-tejasswi-prakash-and-karan-kundrras-bond-1947013/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: