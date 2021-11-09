Entertainment
Fans ‘So Pure and Organic’ Can’t Help But Gush About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Bond
Bigg Boss 15 day 38 was full of drama. At the start of the episode, we saw that Tejasswi Prakash was hurt and upset by the clip that aired during the weekend’s ka vaar episode. This created a drift between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Karan tried to make Tejasswi understand the circumstances in which, he said that ‘Tejasswi ko simple khairaat ki zarurat hai’ but she refused to hear him and said that he gives the impression that she is his little one. friend and has a problem with him talking to Shamita Shetty, which is not the case. Tejasswi tries to make her understand that her actions make it seem like she is judging her relationships with everyone. Their arguments go away and Tejasswi decides to play alone and not to be with Karan.
She looked hurt and upset as Karan continued to convey this to her. Later that night, they clear up their differences. Karan tells him that she always hunts him whenever he tries to settle their differences. Tejasswi, on the other hand, says that just when she feels like things are going well between the two, something happens and they become strangers again. She tells him that if it had been someone else, she would never have spoken to that person but because it’s him, she forgets and moves on. Karan also asks Tejasswi if she likes him as a friend, and she says yes. Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi that he cares about her and that she should never doubt or question his intentions towards him. This beautiful conversation between them has captured the hearts of the public who can not help but support #TejRan.
#KaranKundrra is a best buddy i have ever seen .. so mature and understandable .. he knows how to calm her down ..
n ppl says he’s aggressive#TejasswiPrakash– you have my consolation here, I depend on you ..
pls dono lado mat, hume heartattack aa jate hain
TEJRAN SUPREMACY#TejRan pic.twitter.com/qDHaIwE8yQ
Opsora (@Being_romeli) November 8, 2021
Does he feed her? His hands on his cheeks? to play with the hair? to clean his face? eat from the same bowl? Does that mean all is well? There the link seems so pure and organic and so real ??#TejRan pic.twitter.com/qVBcMBw5rh
TejRan ?? (@ TejRanShipper18) November 7, 2021
#TejRan see the BLUSH … on his face pic.twitter.com/mumX3plRVC
TejRan is love (@JustTejran) November 8, 2021
she is going through this monthly pain crisis and he is:
* Preparation of the rescue bag during cramps
* Come and see her while making utensils
* Make sure the water bottle is still hot or not
If it’s not * love * then what else could be? Isn’t he adorable?#TejRan
TEJRAN SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/DvMGPLp0lM
Aabish (@Aabish_creation) November 8, 2021
With the right person, you don’t have to work that hard to be happy. it just happens ..
I never thought someone would make me smile, laugh and capture my heart as fast as they did.#TejRan
TEJRAN SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/fMk9R2oR06
Magic of Téjran? (@choco_mirchi) November 8, 2021
his hand his shirt, okay. ??#TejRan
TEJRAN SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/rqwps41yFu
s. (@tejranbabies) November 8, 2021
She has her period and he tries everything he can to pamper her
TEJRAN SUPREMACY# Tejran pic.twitter.com/e4DEfq7Txo
(@_realchaitanya_) November 8, 2021
The first thing she did was kiss him to comfort him ????
MAHNN THE CONVO WAS THE BEST# Tejran
TEJRAN SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/mdLaYe4pd1
T (@taareginx) November 8, 2021
Look at their cute little tiff! I smile and blush at the same time! ? Miesha hoti toh mujhe boht sunati for being quite callous and laughing while two people are arguing! ??#TejRan pic.twitter.com/VL1BuRtnNo
TejRan (@TejRan_universe) November 8, 2021
She knows it’s rare … so don’t worry, she won’t let him go. Kundriii sirf Teja ka hi hai aur hamesha rahega.#TejRan
TEJRAN SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/1Sm5MX1zHG
Smiley Sharma? (TEJRAN FANGIRL) (@TejRan_talks) November 8, 2021
