Actor Max Greenfield, On Kids, Parenting, and Staying Cool
MY SON, Ozzie is only six years old and still thinks I’m cool just because of my ability to lift heavy objects. My daughter, Lilly, is 11 and, like Kylo Ren, has completed her journey to the dark side.
She sees me now and everything I have to offer as disgusting and embarrassing.
Yes, sometimes I dress like a 14 year old skateboarder. (It’s not my fault that I can still make a Mocker tee.) I drive a Toyota 4Runner and know this is inconvenient, but there is anybody who doesn’t think it’s great when I roll down the trunk glass.
I’m hooked up to all the new music and never flinched in front of my daughter when Olivia Rodrigo sings the F-word in the song “Drivers License”, which I have too knowing is a bit of a game at this point.
So that raises the question: what happened? What could have gone so wrong? How doesn’t Lilly think I’m the coolest dad ever?
When I think about what it means to be cool, the first thing that comes to my mind is Brad Pitt in Once upon a time . . . in hollydrink. Undeniably, the coolest of the cool.
However, imagine how I could look the scene in which Brad puts a beer in a case, jumps on the roof and takes off his shirt to fix an antenna if his wife and two children are watching from the aisle. What an immensely different vibe.
Maybe being the “cool daddy” isn’t all he’s meant to be? Maybe being the “cool daddy” isn’t possible. It’s like that, especially when you’re the “not so cool daddy” helping raise an 11 year old girl.
The truth is, I don’t know exactly how Lilly sees me. I know the only time she wants to hang out with me is when all her friends are busy and the internet is down.
I know I’m the last resort when she needs help with her homework, and I’m never, under any circumstances, allowed to sing. I know that the advice I try to give her in times of discomfort rarely gets through the studs, and I know that she asks me to turn off her lights at night, but only because ‘she may not reach for the switch on her bed.
My daughter is discovering herself and finding out what’s cool for her, and it looks like, despite my best efforts and my 4Runner, dad just won’t make a difference. Neither do I. In fact, I would prefer Lilly to think of me as anything but cool. I want her to see me trip, fail and fall in cargo shorts and a New Balance 624.
I want her to see me laugh and cry and look stupid and stupid, so that when she experiences the same things, she doesn’t feel so lonely. I hope I’m strong enough to step back and let it all happen. As long as she knows that I’ll always be there for her, and not shirtless on a roof, fixing an antenna.
A version of this article appeared in the November 2021 issue of Men’s health.
