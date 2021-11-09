‘Dear Rider’ portrays a snowboard pioneer | Culture & Leisure

Who can resist the story of a genius who builds something from nothing and has been causing an overnight sensation for decades? Sports documentary Dear Rider (8 p.m., HBO) portrays the late Jake Burton Carpenter (1954-2019), the visionary who helped create the phenomenon of snowboarding that grew from a fringe sport to a popular Olympic event.

Carpenter has left behind a plethora of personal films, videos and media interviews, many of which are featured here with praise and awe-inspiring tributes from friends and followers, including Olympic champion Shaun White, who was there. calls the bad grandpa of snowboarding.

Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption) presents Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman (9 p.m., History, TV-PG). The eight-part documentary series recalls daring escapes from some of the world’s safest prisons, including Alcatraz; Clinton Correctional Institution in Dannemora, NY; HM Prison Maze in Northern Ireland; and Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee.

Despite the presence of an Oscar winner, Escape is essentially a festival of reenactments. Using digital technology, Freeman will host every segment from every facility.

Wes Studi hosts a new segment of American Veteran (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check out local shows), focusing on the difficult transition from combat to civilian life, a phenomenon that has been studied and explored in the art, culture and fiction for centuries. Published in 1925, Ernest Hemingways’ story Soldiers Home is about a World War I veteran who just can’t stand his mother’s insistence that he get out of it and acclimatize to life. from a small town and to the girls next door. It could have been written yesterday.

Frontline (9:00 p.m., PBS) examines the aftermath of a 1981 massacre in El Salvador as well as the Pandora Papers leak revealing how and where the world’s elite hide their untaxed wealth.

Can standup survive translation? German comedian Oliver Polak spends time with European celebrities to learn about their personal quirks and habits before skewering them in his stand-up number in the Your Life Is a Joke series, airing today on Netflix. It’s a bit like Jerry Seinfelds Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, if segments of this series ended in a routine at the expense of his guests.

Also airing on Netflix, the new Swap Shop series captures an interesting regional phenomenon. A few years ago my wife and I were traveling from upstate New York to visit my in-laws at their Florida home. It would take us past many waffle houses and give us the opportunity to listen to curious local radio shows where callers advertise second-hand products they had for sale.

Swap Shop showcases the particular subculture of people who pounce on these great deals. Rural Airwaves South also featured radio obituaries sponsored by local funeral homes. I don’t know if there is a Netflix series in there.

THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A cop killer could be an FBI cop (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Votes are tallied and eliminations made on The Voice (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

Mixed martial artist becomes patient on The Resident (7 p.m. Fox, TV-14).

A sinister murder in Paris endangers national secrets on FBI: International (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Lex must be stopped at all costs on the Supergirl season finale (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

Hackers paralyze New Amsterdam hospital (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

Families can be murdered on FBI: Most Wanted (9:00 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Far from domestic tranquility on Queens (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

After five years of investigating an Arkansas land deal in 1978, Special Attorney Kenneth Starr (Dan Bakkedahl) releases a report that reads like a dirty novel on Impeachment: American Crime Story (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA ).

WORSHIP CHOICE

Lost in the vast Australian outback, two suburban teenagers are helped by an Aboriginal boy in the 1971 survival adventure Walkabout (7 p.m., TCM, TV-MA). Although directed by Britains Nicolas Roeg, Walkabout was seen as the start of a new Australian wave that would continue with The Last Wave (9:00 p.m., TCM, TV-14), The Year of the Dangerous Life (1:00 a.m., TCM, TV -14) and Picnic at Hanging Rock (4:45 TCM, TV-14), all directed by Peter Weir.

SERIES NOTES

The Bachelorette (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … A threatened family on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … Stormy weather on La Brea (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). Alex drops a bombshell on Our Kind of People (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

LATE AT NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon hosts Will Smith, Jack Whitehall and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats on The Tonight Show (10:34 pm, NBC)… Sarah Silverman, Gary Gulman, Mark Ronson and Elmo Lovano visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 pm, NBC).