After Jacqueline and Nora, 2 other Bollywood stars under ED scanner in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case





After the actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, two other Bollywood celebrities are now under the scanner in a crore of Rs 200 extortion case under investigation by the Directorate of Execution. This includes an actress and a prominent singer-musician. The case concerns the crook Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was accused of duping the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh. When he was held in Rohini Prison in Delhi as a sub-trial, Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Malvinder’s wife Mohan Singh over a period of one year. He is currently in detention with his wife Leena Paul. In October, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were questioned by the ED in connection with the case and confronted by Sukesh Chandrasekhar. It was alleged that Sukesh Chandrasekhar gave the two actors expensive gifts using the money he earned by extortion. They both denied any wrongdoing. Now, the names of two more Bollywood celebrities have emerged during the investigation, according to sources. Both allegedly received expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, which were allegedly paid for using the extorted money. DELHI POLICE FILE LOAD SHEET Last week, Delhi police filed an indictment against swindler Sukesh Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others in the same extortion case. Police invoked Maharashtra’s organized crime control law (MCOCA) against the millionaire con artist in September of this year. Besides Sukesh, MCOCA was used against ten other people in the case, including his wife Leena Paul. The people MCOCA has been summoned against are Sukesh, Leena, Joel, Deepak, Pradeep, Dharam Singh Meena, DS Batra, Avtar Singh, Kamlesh Kothari, Arun Muthu, and Mohan Raj. Sukesh Chandrasekhar from Bengaluru is currently facing 15 FIRs. He is said to have defrauded people in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai by several crores. READ ALSO: Money laundering case: ED questions Mukhtar Ansari for 6 hours in Banda prison

ALSO READ: Sachin Vaze Played Key Role In Raising Money From Bar Owners At The Request Of Anil Deshmukh: ED Says In Court

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/jacqueline-nora-fatehi-bollywood-stars-under-scanner-sukesh-chandrasekhar-extortion-case-1874794-2021-11-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos