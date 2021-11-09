Greta Van Fleet to open 2022 tour with five return shows in Michigan





Greta Van Fleet may have emigrated from Michigan, but the energy to go back to basics is not lacking as the group prepares for their next tour. The hard-rock band have announced their Dreams in Gold tour, a 2022 tour to support the band’s second album, The Battle at Gardens Gate, released in April. Nashville-based Frankenmuth’s team will kick off their tour with a show on March 10 at the Kalamazoos Wings Event Center, followed by dates at Grand Rapids DeltaPlex Arena (March 12), Saginaws Dow Event Center (March 13), Flints Dort Financial Center and the nearest metro date Detroit Ypsilantis EMU Convocation Center (March 17). Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com. A pre-sale for fans will take place on Wednesday, and site pre-sales are scheduled for Thursday. All details can be found here. Rival Sons and the Velveteers were chosen as openers. Greta Van Fleet’s tour will then hit the Midwest and East Coast before going international, with stops in Brazil, Mexico and Europe. Following:Greta Van Fleet opens with a new album: the hard rockers wanted music “worthy of being the score of a fantastic film” GVF last performed in Michigan in December 2018, when the group performed three sold-out shows at the Detroits Fox Theater. A scheduled 2020 arena tour was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the band took advantage of the downtime to complete work on the new album while moving to Nashville, where all four members now live. After 21 months of absence, Greta returned to the concert stages in August for a quick tour dubbed the Strange Horizons Tour. Greta Van Fleet, Dreams in Gold 2022 tour program March 10: Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo March 12: DeltaPlex arena, Grand Rapids March 13: Dow Event Center, Saginaw March 16: Dort Financial Center, Flint March 17: UEM Convocation Center, Ypsilanti March 19: Mountain Health Arena, Huntington, W. Va. March 22: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisc. March 23: Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisc. March 25: CHI Omaha, Omaha, Neb health center. March 26: Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, Ill. March 29: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati March 30: GIANT Center, Hershey, PA. April 1: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ April 2: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ May 3: Qualistage, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 16: Pepsi Center, Mexico June 5: Grona Lund, Stockholm, Sweden June 11: Theater Antique de Vienne, Vienne, France June 14: Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, Germany June 15: Jarhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany June 23: Fairview, Dublin, Ireland June 25: Alexandra Palace, London, England June 28: O2 Apollo, Manchester, England June 29: O2 Apollo, Manchester, England

