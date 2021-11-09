Are humans back to work? Gifts That Help Dogs Manage Anxiety Entertainment

Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) Much of those human-pet bonds during the pandemic are slowly ending as more offices reopen, so what must a lone dog do?
It turns out a lot and we’re not talking about an all-day complaint, messy carpet delivery, or doubling down on furniture destruction.
Here are some gift ideas for the newly lonely dog.
ROVER RECOMMENDATIONS: We asked people to Rover.com, a large network of pet sitters and dog walkers, which they recommend. Enrichment toys dispensing treats were at the top of the list for keeping pets occupied and relieving anxiety.
The Paw5 Snuffle Mat exploits a the instinct of the dog to forage and plays on his keen sense of smell. Sprinkle some treats or kibble into the bushy mat and let your pet take root. Machine washable. $ 39.99. Available at Rover, Amazon and elsewhere.
Outward Hound makes a variety of puzzle toys. Rover likes it Hide N Slide Dog to reduce boredom and curb destructive behavior. The treats are hidden in sliding compartments. The plastic and composite wood toy has no removable parts and has a non-slip base. $ 24.99. Buy it from Rover, Amazon and a wide variety of retailers.
Rover swears by the Smartpetlove cuddly puppy designed for anxious animals. They are plush puppies with battery powered heartbeats for added comfort. There is also a non-toxic heat pack. The battery pack is removable for machine washing and the heat packs are disposable. $ 39.95. On Rover, PetSmart and widely available elsewhere.
ON ETSY: The DIY market has a plethora of pet gifts. Featured seller in France, JoyDogCat, offers artisanal aventurine and labradorite pearl necklaces for dogs. Aventurine, according to the seller, helps doggies overcome feelings of abandonment and regain calm and inner peace, while labradorite helps them adjust to the unexpected and builds confidence. They look great, to say the least, but aren’t meant to replace regular necklaces. They come in a range of sizes. $ 33 to $ 58, depending on size.
For dogs and, OK, cats, another Etsy seller, BASZLEAustralia in Brisbane, has comfortable bolster beds that surround pets in soft, inviting luxury at a great price. Made from cotton and fleece, these beds are a great alternative to all that pandemic hug and cost anywhere from $ 19 to $ 41. They come in eight colors and five sizes.
CAMS FOR ANIMALS THAT DO THINGS: They are wireless in various shapes and sizes to monitor and engage pets from a distance. Some give out treats, others play lighted lasers with cats over the phone. There are push notifications to detect barking or movement. Some roll like little robots and others work in fixed positions. There is night vision and two-way audio. Compare the prices. Read the reviews because there is always someone who has something to say about these devices.
Chewy.com has a nice selection but other brands are available everywhere. One is the Furbo Full HD Dog Treats Dispenser and Camera. $ 199. Receive real-time alerts, dog-related video recordings, and your dog’s highlights of the day for an additional $ 6.99 per month.
PET SOUNDS: Much has been said about the calming effect of music on dogs, with researchers pointing in different directions in terms of gender. Some swear by classical, others by reggae or soft rock. Some believe the idea is to match the rhythm to a dog’s heart rate. Others think that music and moving pictures do nothing at all, unless they are already a safety signal. Spotify has albums and playlists dedicated to the task of calming dogs. Amazon offers streaming, CD, and DVD options.
A company called Pet Acoustics sells a Bluetooth speaker preloaded with 90 minutes of music developed by a sound behaviorist to reduce stress and calm nervous dogs. $ 59.99. There is a feline version for the same price. Head toward Chewy.com.
THE THUNDERSHIRT: The Thunder shirt promises gentle and constant pressure to calm anxiety, fear and over-excitement. They are lightweight and machine washable. Fit is important for efficiency and to avoid chafing, especially when worn for long periods of time. Seven sizes are available. There is a basic gray, but more sporty looks are available, including a number in fuchsia. Prices range from $ 39.95 for the extra small to $ 44.95 for the extra large. On Amazon and widely available.
DOG TENTS: If the recipient of your four-legged gift isn’t in a crate, maybe a dog tent would provide some comfort. From tipi style to full-fledged canopy camping quality, the choice is yours. Some fold up for storage while others require full-time real estate. There is one size for any dog - and cat. Dogs may need to be trained to get used to it. The PetnPurr Tipi for Pets is a cute canine cave with a shaggy white top, a thick matching shag pillow, and gray walls. $ 59.99. Widely available. REI sells the Small foldable tent in green and blue. It has two side doors, zippered mesh windows on all four walls, and costs just $ 24.95. At Rei.com.
LE KONG: If you don’t want to think about it too much, the Kong rubber toy can be the gift for you. It’s hollow and irregularly shaped for a wacky bounce. It can be filled with peanut butter, cheese spray, favorite treats, or a combination of wet and dry kibble to last a little longer as a distraction. There are different sizes (important) and versions for beginner chewers, senior chewers, medium chewers, and powerful chewers (also important). They are dishwasher safe and come in several colors. Kong classic is red and ranges from $ 7.99 for an extra small to $ 24.99 for an XXL. Widely available.
