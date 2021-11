7 Bollywood Celebrity Diwali OOTD We Can’t Stop Thinking About

What’s not to love about Diwali? The festival of lights, the work holidays, the well-deserved moments of relaxation with friends and family. And then there’s the whole living vicariously through everyone Insta stories and messages. So whether or not you celebrate Diwali, you are bound to be part of the festivities in one way or another and sort of end up like a fly on the wall. This Diwali has been quite interesting as we have seen many stars partying together. Hello, Lilly singh‘s party, which I would have done to be at his party. But not forgetting to mention that Bombay also saw a ton of debuts walking around together and watching oh! so fabulous. So scroll down to see our favorite looks from our favorite celebrity appearances this Diwali. Here’s a look at our favorite celebrity looks from Diwali this year: 1) Priyanka Chopra Jonas PC does everything in a jewel lehenga choli of Falguni & Shane Peacock. Ivory embellishments with nude color undertones. We are totally obsessed with the romantic style, including the flower in her hair. What a marvel to accessorize an outfit. 2) Katrina kaif Another romantic look that we can’t take our eyes off of. This pink silk chiffon saree with gold and silver details by Manish malhotra is definitely a winning look. 3) Alia bhatt This cobalt blue, bandhani lehenga fixed by Sabyasachi is by far my favorite look. The deep V-neck detail along with the open back detail make this a striking combination. 4) Aditi Rao Hydari A simple bright poppy-colored cotton saree with embroidery works just as well. I must like it Impressions by Radhika sari with bishop sleeves and leafy print, right? 5) Bhumi Pednekar If femininity is your mood then this pastel lehenga through Sawan gandhi will make you shine with joy. It doesn’t hurt that you’re sparkling like a pataka yourself at Diwali. 6) Malaika Arora Color like a pro with this neon green and hot pink saree from Manish malhotra. The buttery drop and glossy finish are sure to make you look like the belle of the ball. 7) Jacqueline Fernandez For the more daring, opt for an all-red outfit. This hand-woven red silk saree by Ekaya Benares unique screams and is bound to be quite a conversation starter. Which OOTD celebrity look do you like the most? Let me know in the comments below. To follow @missmalinifashion to learn more about all things fashion and download the Girl Tribe by MissMalini App to join our fashion and beauty community.

