How Disney balances entertainment and ad sales in the streaming age

For Disney, a media conglomerate that is both a major advertiser and the operator of advertising channels for other marketers, changing consumer demands for streaming are impacting everything from how it markets and distributes multi-million dollar films the way it associates with brands.

Disney beat income expectations last quarter as its parks, experiences and products segment returned to profitability for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The company saw its advertising revenue increase on broadcast, cable and Hulu, and had 116 million Disney + subscribers. But as it prepares to announce its latest earnings report tomorrow (November 10), the results could show how consumer shifts are starting to wreak havoc on the company, with some financial analysts fearing the long term subscribers target for Disney + may be in danger.

“For 100 years Disney has sold to a middleman as a wholesaler and now they have to go into direct-to-consumer sales, and there are growing challenges,” said John Rood, who worked for over a decade at Disney and Warner Bros., most recently as senior vice president of marketing at Disney Channel.

In recent years, Southern California media studios and Northern California tech companies have seemed to follow suit. The Hollywood operations of media conglomerates are moving towards a DTC and data-driven model, as the behemoths of Silicon Valley strive to establish themselves as brand builders and storytellers. The transitions have not been seamless and the ramifications for marketers are legion.

“These companies have only been in direct contact with consumers for about 18 months. ‘Data’ is used almost as much as ‘influencers’ as they try to find a cost-effective way to sell their wares,” Rood said. .

Some conglomerates have been more successful than others in adapting to the new landscape. More specifically, the telecommunications giant AT&T waved the white flag on entertainment in May, announcing plans to separate from WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery, while retaining its struggling ad technology division, Xandr. On a smaller scale, Disney confronted and later settled a lawsuit for breach of contract filed by “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson regarding the film’s simultaneous release in theaters and on its Disney streaming service + a conflict any media conglomerate could face as streaming remains a force despite consumer return in the rooms.

Brand partners, assemble

As it seeks to market its film and television projects, whether they appear in theaters, on Disney +, or a combination of the two, Disney has entered into brand partnerships that allow other marketers to leverage the power. of its wealth of intellectual property franchise while putting its content forward. different audiences at different times.

Over the summer, Hyundai released a series of commercials featuring Marvel characters from the Disney + series, including “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision”. The spots, which were scripted, produced and managed by Marvel and shown on TV, streaming, digital and social media, helped promote both the automaker’s Tucson 2022 and the then-“Loki” series. just launched. Likewise, Lexus launched a marketing campaign in October that linked the brand and its IS 500 performance sedan to “Eternals,” the Marvel movie released exclusively in theaters on November 5.

The partnerships were aimed at creating wins for both sides, with different results, according to Rood, who found the Hyundai ties to be more effective. While “Eternals” notched $ 71 million in domestic ticket sales in its first weekend, Lexus’ fourth-highest opening in pandemic research to younger, affluent consumers could make the partnership a mismatch: Moviegoers are more likely to be in the 18 to 34 year old demographic than that 35 and over of its drivers.

“Is the Marvel nerd, so to speak, the one who’s going to make the leap to Lexus? That seems like a pretty expensive math,” Rood said. “The most important thing to remember besides ‘follow money’ as the saying goes is ‘cost is a function of desperation’.”

Rood believes that the impact of these types of advertising partnerships is very low: Consumers may remember an interesting advertisement, but they will know it for the character and not for the brand of car. The challenges of accurately attributing ad views to a consumer action contribute to problems lower down the sales funnel, when sampling and buying the product.

“With a bit of luck [brands] plan to measure the return on investment and the effectiveness or effectiveness of the promotional campaign before returning to Hollywood, ”he said. “Control what you can control and calculate that anything beyond this excessive exposure or excessive capture of the zeitgeist is sauce beyond the investment.”

Vast world of advertising platforms

In addition to the company’s own advertising, Disney operates a variety of ad-supported channels across broadcast, cable, streaming, and digital. Earlier this year, the company rolled out the Disney Real-Time Ad Exchange (DRAX) programmatic platform as part of its efforts to unify its ad sales between digital and linear TV screens.

Simplifying the process of buying ads in the Disney landscape, from ABC to ESPN to Hulu, is part of what makes media consolidation attractive to advertisers. Almost three-quarters (73%) of advertisers surveyed for the Advertiser Perceptions Corporate Reputation report said such consolidation makes it easier to decide where to spend advertising dollars. This is especially important as advertisers seek to tackle the fragmentation of connected television (CTV), which has experienced accelerated growth during the pandemic.

“Previously, targeting options were limited compared to the more high-end inventory offered by major media companies such as Disney. Much of that inventory would be purchased under initial direct deals with options. Targeting limited. If you wanted advanced targeting, you had to look to programmatic platforms that usually had CTV inventory that wasn’t as premium. Everything has changed, “Richard Lawrence, vice-president, said by email. -President of Linear and Advanced Television for S4 Capital Group.

CTV not only has some of the highest attention scores, according to Lawrence, but offers more granular targeting for advertisers through matches with third-party databases and first-party brand data. To better meet the changing data needs of advertisers, Disney’s rollout of DRAX has been accompanied by the launch of a first-party audience modeling and consumer data platform called Disney Select, which powers a recently announced cleanroom data solution that helps advertisers with advanced pre-announcements. inter-portfolio planning, activation and measurement information.

“These efforts are directly in line with what the market demands and where it evolves from a data and identity perspective,” said by email Lauren Fisher, executive vice president of business intelligence at Advertiser Perceptions. . “Data cleanrooms are particularly important as identity changes and privacy regulations come into play; advertisers will look to partners who allow them to combine data in a secure and confidential manner for precise and more holistic measurement capabilities. “

While Disney Select has over 1,000 proprietary segments, the company is relatively new to proprietary data, especially compared to other technology platforms that sell ads, like Amazon. However, the company talks about investment and people versus data more than its competitors, Rood said. These steps could position it for growth as digital advertising continues to evolve.

“Disney, among the media conglomerates in Southern California, is the best at capturing data,” he said. “In the land of the blind, the one-eyed is king.”