Quantum Leap actor Dean Stockwell has died aged 85





American actor Dean Stockwell, who has appeared in and on television series Quantum leap and several films by David Lynch, who died Sunday at the age of 85. The Oscar and Emmy nominated star has had a number of acclaimed movie roles, but on television and the father of two was probably best known for playing Admiral Al Calavicci in a cult science fiction series. 90s. Quantum leap in which he played alongside Scott Bakula for five seasons between 1989 and 1993. Stockwell in Quantum Leap A representative for Stockwell told TMZ the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. He also starred in the 1984 Wim Wenders film Paris, Texas, Lynch’s 1984 version of the sci-fi epic Dune and Blue velvet, Beverly Hills Cop II and several projects with Francis Ford Coppola. During his seven-decade screen career, Stockwell was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Married to the Crowd in 1988 and won him the Best Actor award at the Festival de Cannes for 1962. The long journey of a day into the night. We need your consent to load this YouTube contentWe use YouTube to manage additional content which may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences He also appeared in the reboot of Battlestar Galactica between 2004 and 2009. He was born in March 1936 and he started his career as a child actor and made his first film appearance in Decision Valley in 1945. He starred in The boy with green hair in 1948 and was a regular on TV shows such as Dr Kildare and Wagon trail. Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy Stockwell, and their two children, Austin and Sophie. Tributes were paid to Stockwell on social media. Actress Jane Badler, star of the science fiction series V wrote: “I loved working with Dean Stockwell on the Snowy River series. He played a crook who pretended to be blind. I was his partner in crime .. It was a pleasure working with him! RIP Mr Rockwell. “

