Camila Cabello lists $ 4 million Sunset Strip mansion in Hollywood





Half of her heart has yet to be in Havana because Camila Cabello says goodbye to her Los Angeles pad and is likely moving to the east coast on a more permanent basis. The Cuban-born singer has listed her Mediterranean-style home that includes a state-of-the-art recording studio and separate vocal booth for $ 3.95 million. According to property records, the 24-year-old Cabello, known for her hits like “Seorita” and “Havana” initially bought the pad for $ 3.38 million almost three years ago. This is the same house where, in March, boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ new Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV (aka G-Wagon) would have been stolen of the aisle when they were apparently still insideshere. Located just above the Sunset Strip, the home consists of four bedrooms and four bathrooms and spans over 3,500 square feet. Entering through a courtyard, the home offers an expansive two-level open floor plan, as listed. Retractable glass walls create easier indoor and outdoor flow. The house is entered through a courtyard. New orientation The home. New orientation The formal living room. New orientation Glass walls allow for easier indoor / outdoor connectivity. New orientation The saltwater pool. New orientation Exterior features include a multi-level deck with a saltwater pool, alfresco dining, multiple seating areas surrounding a fire pit and fireplace, plus a newly built barbecue area, the listing shows. Interior features include a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that connects to the dining area and opens to the living room, complete with a Spanish tiled fireplace and additional seating area. Two bedrooms have balconies facing the courtyard. New orientation The recording studio. New orientation The kitchen with stone counters. New orientation The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar. New orientation The formal dining room. New orientation The master bedroom with en suite bathroom also has a fireplace. The main level also includes a fourth bedroom which has been converted into a recording studio, as well as a professional vocal booth inside the adjoining two-car garage, utility room and bathroom down the hall. Surround sound, security cameras, alarms and a pre-wired intercom have been installed throughout. It’s unclear exactly where the star is moving, but Cabello and Canadian singer and songwriter Mendes, 23, have been spend a lot of time in the Big Apple. One of the four bedrooms. New orientation The patio has a fireplace. New orientation The dressing room. Some of Camila Cabello’s clothes, shoes and other items can be seen. New orientation The balcony overlooking the outdoor area with vaulted corridors. New orientation Cabello made his stage debut trying out for “The X-Factor” after a chance from Simon Cowell. Cowell had discovered his backstage waiting as a reserve to audition. “Camila, she wasn’t even supposed to audition,” Cowell revealed in May on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. “She was a reserve and I went backstage to smoke a cigarette. She was lying on the floor crying and I was like, “What’s wrong? She said, ‘They won’t let me audition,’ and I said, ‘Well, come out and audition.’ “So she came out five minutes later unbelievable, “he continued.” So that was just one of those kinds of lucky moments. “ She and four other singers would then join forces to form the girl group Fifth Harmony, in which Cabello remained for several years before embarking as a solo artist in 2016. Denise Rosner of Compass holds the list.

