Arcane is Netflix’s highest rated original series, according to IMDB

I’m not sure people understand what level of rave reviews Netflix’s new original series Arcane is getting from viewers. The League of Legends animated series from Riot Games and Fortiche Productions is slipping into Netflix’s Top 10 list, but I’m just following the response from viewers, and it’s unlike anything I’ve seen before. service before. While critical reviews of Arcane have been somewhat slow to arrive (although with a dozen or so registrants it has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes), viewers have been more energetic with their scoring even for the top three. episodes of the series, such as its batch release over a three week period. Arcane has a 98% viewership score on Rotten Tomatoes, but what really caught me off guard was its rating of 9.4 / 10 on IMDB. To put that in context, as it stands, this is the highest rated Netflix original series of all time. Even though the score declines over time as more reviews arrive, there is still a long way to go to lose that spot. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> here is the list Netflix series and mini-series with a score close to this level at the moment: Arcane 9.4 The Last Dance 9.1 When they see us 8.9 Black mirror 8.8 Narcos 8.8 Stranger Things 8.7 BoJack Jumper 8.7 House of Cards 8.7 Anne with an E 8.7 The Haunting of Hill House 8.6 Even a breakout series beloved by gamers and regular viewers, The Witcher, has an Audience Score of 91% and an IMDB Score of 8.2. The witcher

But wait, there is more! Being assessed at this level has placed Arcane in the All the time IMDB top 250 shows, very close to the top. Again, there are only 10,000 reviews, while other shows have 100,000 to 1 million, but it’s still impressive. Here are his best compatriots score of all time: Planet Earth II 9.5 Planet Earth 9.4 Breaking the Bad 9.4 Band of Brothers 9.4 Chernobyl 9.3 Wire 9.3 Blue Planet II 9.3 Our planet 9.2 Cosmos 9.2 Avatar: The Last Airbender 9.2 Again, I expect that score to drop a bit, but you can’t underestimate how well received this series has been. Right now it might be going under the radar as an animated video game adaptation, which may limit its audience, but as word of mouth spreads I think it’s going to go viral. And to answer a common question, no, you don’t need to know anything about League of Legends as a video game to enjoy it, and a lot of people watching it, I heard, didn’t know. not even that it was based on a game. No, I don’t expect Arcane to stay in the top 5 highest rated series of all time, nor to post any audience numbers from Squid Game. But it’s a smash hit for Netflix like nothing we’ve seen in different ways, and you’ll both want to watch it and keep tabs on its progress as the news starts to spread. Follow me on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God rolls. Pick up my sci-fi novels on Herokiller Series and his audio book, and The Terrestrials trilogy, also on audio book.

