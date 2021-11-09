Benefit from the Pandemic Book Crisis with a Holiday Gift | Entertainment

By LEANNE ITALIE AP Entertainment Writer



NEW YORK (AP) In this world, there is a book for everyone. Take advantage of this feeling during the holiday shopping season.

Book sales have thrived during the pandemic after initial concerns it could hurt the publishing industry. Come the holidays, new non-fiction might hit your gifting highlights.

Dressing resistance: the visual language of protest throughout history, by Camille Benda. From ancient Roman rebellions to the Black Lives Matter movement, dress has allowed the powerless to voice their dissent. Benda, costume designer and fashion historian, tells the story in over 150 images, photos and paintings with plenty of context in the text. Take the simple topi hat, a khadi fabric wrap style popular during India’s struggle for self-reliance. The British authorities banned it, adding fuel to the fire. $ 27.50. Princeton Architectural Press.

The Christmas Owl, by Ellen Kalish and Gideon Sterer, with illustrations by Ramona Kaulitzki. This charming Christmas tale is the true story of a little owl nicknamed Rockefeller. The young little owl was found trapped in the branches of a towering Norway spruce tree grown in upstate New York and cut down as a Rockefeller Centers holiday tree last year. Unharmed but starving, she spent a short time in a Saugerties rehabilitation center before being released. Kalish is Executive Director of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley Town. $ 15.49. Ages 4 and up. Little, Brown Books for young readers.

Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World’s Worst Diseases, by Lydia Kang and Nate Pedersen. Disease epidemics. How do they start? How are they spread? How to overcome? These are questions for the time, but certainly nothing new. This book explores everything that came before COVID-19: plague, yellow fever, mad cow disease, typhoid and more. Who was Typhoid Mary? She was an asymptomatic and transient home cook who infected hundreds, if not thousands. Where was the N95 breathing mask born? With Sara Little Turnbull and the molded fibrous bra padding she imagined for 3M. $ 24.95. Worker Edition.

In the Weeds: Around the World and Behind the Scenes with Anthony Bourdain, by Tom Vitale. The longtime Bourdain director and producer shares stories and secrets from over a decade of globetrotting with the beloved and complicated foodie / adventurer. There was a time when Bourdain went into ecstasies over the Peking duck in a Hong Kong restaurant, only to be told he was devouring a suckling pig. And a stop in Namibia, when the warthog anus he ate made his stomach ache. Bourdain committed suicide in a French hotel room in 2018. $ 30. Hachette Books.

Sharing the wisdom of the times, by Pope Francis and his friends. Soon to be a four-part documentary series on Netflix, this book is a collection of personal stories from grandparents and elders around the world, including filmmaker Martin Scorsese. There is an Auschwitz survivor, a blind basket maker in Kenya, and a century-old midwife in Guatemala. The Pope said in a statement: Our society has silenced the voice of grandparents. We pushed them aside. During one of his daily prayer sessions, Pope Francis received an inspiration: to highlight the vital role of grandparents and other elders, according to the editor. Loyola Press. $ 21.98.

Unprotected: A Memoir, by Billy Porter. Bullied at school, sexually assaulted by his stepfather, Porter tells his truth about his gay childhood in Pittsburgh. He was criticized by his church and sent to therapy to heal his effeminacy at the age of 5. The Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner details his HIV diagnosis in 2007 and his struggles with shame and trauma over the decades. There is healing in Sharing. There is healing in truth, Porter told GLAAD Anthony Allen Ramos in an interview. $ 19.69. Abrams Press.

Fantastic Fungi Community Cookbook, edited and with essays by Eugenia Bone, recipes from the Fantastic Fungi Community. With the trendy plant-based lifestyles, this book contains over 100 ways to prepare mushrooms, from starters and main courses to desserts and drinks. Chaga Chocolate Chip Cookies, Are You Tempted? The book follows the path of Louie Schwartzberg’s award-winning documentary, Fantastic Fungi: The Magic Beneath Us, and is driven by the fans who have arisen. $ 37.50. Insight editions.

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic, edited by Lilly Workneh with a foreword by CaShawn Thompson, who created the hashtag #BlackGirlMagic in 2013. The latest in a series for 6 year olds and more, this book highlights the contributions of 100 black women and girls who are breaking down barriers across generations. Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka and Ava DuVernay are included. Just like Sanit Blair, who at 15 fought in the Haitian Revolution and paid with his life in front of a firing squad. $ 35. Rebel girls.

Best wishes, best regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek, by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy. You’re welcome, fans. Your favorite dad and son gathered behind the episode ideas, question-and-answer conversations between the cast members, and definitive guides to Moira’s emotional support wigs and David’s many knits. Here’s Karen Robinson on her Ronnie Lee: I think people should strive to be more like Ronnie. Live your life authentically. When you speak, speak the truth. $ 31.99. Black Dog & Leventhal.

The Highlights book of things to draw, by Highlights. The people who bring you Highlights magazine have provided a fun artist’s primer for kids ages 7 and up. The journal-style book contains 175 creative projects and activities, ranging from learning how to incorporate texture to drawing shadow art. Likewise, there’s The Highlights Book of Things to Write, with imaginative prompts such as: You find a talking tree. What does he say about sight? $ 14.99 each. Highlights Press.

Spike, by Spike Lee. Fun fact: Lee’s New York University thesis film Joe’s Bed-Stuy Barbershop won a Student Academy Award. Not so fun fact: Lee was the only person of color at the awards show. Album style, with plenty of behind-the-scenes photos, Lee tells his story in a career monograph, his first using material from his archives. The photos, featuring the work of Spike’s brother David Lee, are beautifully reproduced. The text is punchy but reduced to a minimum. $ 50. Edited by Steve Crist. Chronic chroma.

Keep Moving: The Journal, by Maggie Smith. The author and poet’s best-selling book Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity and Change was a headline so far in 2020. Now she has a companion journal meant to inspire the world to persevere. It has 52 exercises with writing prompts divided into the same three sections as the book: Review, Resilience, and Transformation. Said Smith: I now know that hope is a muscle that grows and strengthens the more I use it. $ 16. Atria / One Signal editors.

