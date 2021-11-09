“Quantum Leap” actor Dean Stockwell dies; he was 85 years old

Former child star Dean Stockwell, the Oscar-nominated actor who has turned his back on Hollywood time and time again to earn cult status in Blue Velvet and Married to the Mob, has passed away.

The veteran actor, who has appeared in over 200 film, television and theater roles, starred in The Boy With Green Hair, Anchors Aweigh, Blue Velvet and Married to the Mob before turning to the small screen. for starring roles in science fiction. fi Quantum Leap and Battlestar Galactica series.

Stockwell died at home early Sunday morning, peacefully and of natural causes, Officer Jay Schwartz said in a statement to The Times on Tuesday.

I had the pleasure of working with Dean Stockwell for a short time before he retired from the entertainment industry, his former manager Lesa Kirk also said in a statement to The Times. Dean was a sweet, gracious and one of a kind man, a class act. Dean will be truly missed.

Stockwell was truly a Hollywood kid: he was born Robert Dean Stockwell in North Hollywood in 1936 to a show business family, with stage parents. Her father was Harry Stockwell, who voiced Prince Charming in the 1937 Walt Disneys animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and his mother, Betty, was an actress and dancer. His younger brother, Guy Stockwell, was an actor who later became an acting trainer after appearing in around 30 films and some 250 TV shows before he died in 2002.

Dean Stockwell actor in December 1959. (Associated press)

Stockwells’ parents pushed him into the theater at the age of 7, and as a young boy he made his Broadway debut with his brother in The Innocent Voyage in 1943. Two years later he signed a contract with the MGM, where he made his film debut in Decision Valley with Greer Garson and Gregory Peck.

That same year, he caused a sensation in Gene Kelly’s classic musical Anchors Aweigh, alongside Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Kathryn Grayson. Over the next seven years, he appeared in 17 MGM films, including The Green Years (1946), Gentlemans Agreement (1947), The Boy With Green Hair (1948) and The Secret Garden (1949).

By 15, he had already made 20 films but didn’t like attention, so he said goodbye to Hollywood in 1952 when he was only 16. To escape the pressure, he changed his name and traveled the country for five years, picking up odd jobs. he could.

But with few marketable skills, he returned to acting in 1957, appearing in a Broadway production of Compulsion as the intense lead man. He reprized the role for the 1959 film adaptation and won an acting award at the Cannes Film Festival for his performance. He also appeared as Edmund opposite Katharine Hepburn and Ralph Richardson in the 1962 film version of Long Days Journey Into Night. This performance earned him another award at Cannes.

The actor married Anne Frank’s Diary star Millie Perkins in 1960, but they divorced two years later. Despite his renewed success, Stockwell took a three-year hiatus from the industry in the 1960s and became a self-proclaimed hippie, hanging out in Topanga Canyon with actors Dennis Hopper and Russ Tamblyn.

He made another comeback in the early 1970s, appearing in several television and film roles, only to leave the company again in 1976. He met his second wife, Joy Marchenko, on the beach at the festival in Cannes 1976, and they were married in 1981..

Stockwell returned to Hollywood again, making his directorial debut with Neil Young in the quirky apocalyptic comedy Human Highway, which he co-wrote and starred with Hopper and Tamblyn, in 1982. But again, he gave up his career. acting career and sold real estate in Santa Fe, New Mexico

The [best acting] Cannes rolls, I threw in the fireplace one evening, he said in a 1990 interview with the Times. I do not know. I couldn’t find a job. I was depressed. I was (angry) one night and threw them on the fire.

But almost as soon as he left town, Hollywood returned to pick him up.

Stockwell played supporting roles in a series of films before meeting director David Lynch in Mexico City. Lynch said he thought Stockwell was already dead.

This person sounded familiar, but [I told myself] it couldn’t be who I thought it was, and it made me feel a little bit nuts, Lynch told The Times in 1990. Then I realized it was Dean, and he was alive. .

Dean Stockwell, right, and Scott Bakula in the Quantum Leap television series, which aired 1989-1993. (Steve Fontanini / Los Angeles Times)

The duo worked together on the 1984 Lynchs adaptation of Dune, in which Stockwell played the evil Dr. Wellington Yueh. He stayed with Lynch when the director started filming Blue Velvet, in which he played a pimp who cooed while torturing a girl.

I didn’t feel like I was trying my luck with Blue Velvet, Stockwell told The Times. I felt like I was right on target. Denis [Hopper] played an unforgivable psychopath in the movie, and I was supposed to be someone he admired. I realized I must be stranger than him.

Still, Stockwell said he never felt like he belonged to the mainstream of show business.

I always felt like I was on the side, one way or another, he told The Times in 1986. People always ask me: why do you keep doing these offbeat films? The answer is: They’re the only ones that were usually offered to me.

But Hollywood eventually took notice, and Stockwell won an Oscar nomination for Supporting Actor for Jonathan Demmes’ 1988 comedy Married to the Crowd, as Mafioso Tony The Tiger Russo.

Fresh out of the nomination, Stockwell took on the role of a sarcastic hologram in the NBC sci-fi series Quantum Leap from 1989 to 1993; he won a Golden Globe Award in 1990. He also played the role of Admiral Al Calavicci, the best friend of time-traveling physicist Scott Bakulas. The series earned both men a cult following that continued when Stockwell played John Cavil in the acclaimed Syfys’ Battlestar Galactica, which ran from 2006 to 2009.

Stockwell went on to appear in several films, including the action thrillers Air Force One starring Harrison Ford in 1997 and The Manchurian Candidate in 2004. He also had recurring roles in the short-lived series The Tony Danza Show and JAG. In 2014, he reunited with Bakula for an appearance in NCIS: New Orleans. In their later years, the couple also toured various comic book and sci-fi conventions.

An avowed environmentalist, Stockwell voiced eco-villain Duke Nukem in the 1990s environmental cartoon, Captain Planet and the Planeteers.

His admirers raised the $ 30,000 sponsorship fee for the actor to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by recycling bottles and cans.

Stockwell is survived by his wife Joy and their two children Austin and Sophie.