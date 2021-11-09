Entertainment
The return of old Hollywood is 2021’s biggest trend
Put on your lipstick, pull out your curlers and dab Chanel N ° 5 on your pulse points because it’s official: old Hollywood glamor is back. That’s right, the most timeless, beloved and classic era of fashion is back in full force. On the red carpet, social networks and catwalks, the trends and styles of the golden age of cinema have recently seen a resurgence, to the delight of fashion and vintage lovers. Although in recent years the styles of the 1990s and 1970s have dominated, they now seem to be taking a back seat to those of the 1950s and 1960s.
This renewed obsession with the Old Hollywood aesthetic undeniably peaked at the 2021 Met Gala. The theme of the event was “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” and several attendees aptly interpreted it by channeling their inner starlet. 1950s. For example, Billie Eilish paid tribute to the most famous American movie star of all: Marilyn Monroe. In a voluminous Oscar de la Renta nude tulle gown and tousled blonde bob, she simultaneously graced Monroe’s black 1951 Oscar gown and hair in the 1962 photoshoot with Bert Stern, “The Last Sitting “. Likewise, model Anok Yai and actress Yara Shahidi turned to famous French-American artist Joséphine Baker for inspiration in their Oscar de la Renta and Dior dresses, respectively. Other Old Hollywood references included Kendall Jenner channeling Audrey Hepburn, Gemma Chan referring to Anna May Wong, and Eiza Gonzalez watching Rita Hayworth.
However, many celebrities have taken this aesthetic beyond the Met. Perhaps the most enthusiastic of the group is none other than the queen of the camp herself: Lady Gaga. After releasing her second album with close friend and collaborator Tony Bennet, “Love for Sale,” and returning to her Las Vegas residence with a new jazz performance, Gaga wholeheartedly embraced the styles of old Hollywood. The looks from her Vegas show are spectacularly glitzy, combining all the shimmer of the Ziegfeld Follies with the sophisticated glamor of classic nightclub singers like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald. For example, such a set sees the Gucci House actress in a large pink ostrich feather coat and heavily stoned opera gloves while another sees her donning a sexy black sequin dress with a plunging neckline and high slit on one leg with a feather headpiece oversized black. Each of these stunning looks is finished off with a classic red lip, sleek blonde updo, and large diamond hoop earrings, making it clear that Gaga wants to pay homage to the starlets of Hollywood’s golden age.
Another iconic singer to try in the Old Hollywood look is Beyoncé. Via her Instagram, we’ve all been made aware of a plethora of images from Queen B’s recent Venice vacation. Against an already breathtaking backdrop, her looks convey an unbridled essence of cinematic glamor, similar to those of Grace Kelly in the 1955 Alfred Hitchcock thriller. Catch a thief. In a sultry black and green satin gown, a bright red lip and a sparkling emerald and diamond necklace, she looks like she stepped off a 1950s Oscar red carpet. Likewise, in a dress With a light blue satin cowl neck and a sizable diamond necklace, B perfectly mimics the breathtaking simplicity and glamor of the era.
Additionally, Beyoncé’s recent campaign with her husband Jay-Z for Tiffany & Co. saw her directly channel Audrey Hepburn in her beloved 1961 film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. In a tailored black column dress, transparent black opera gloves and a simple updo, she aptly reflected the timelessness and sophistication of Hepburn’s Holly Golightly for a contemporary audience. In addition, the Crazy in Love The singer also donned the famous Tiffany Yellow Diamond for the set, which Hepburn herself wore in promotional photos for the film in question 60 years earlier.
However, on the red carpet, there is no better portrayal of old Hollywood than British actress Anya Taylor Joy m. At the 2021 Golden Globes, Ambassador Dior graced the era with a shimmering emerald green dress and a matching coat that hung from her shoulders and floated behind her. She continued to tap into this timeless aesthetic, carrying it over to the Venice Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet in a hot pink midi dress with asymmetrical draping and a matching pink mesh fascinator. Finally, at the 2021 Emmy Awards, the “Last Night in Soho” star appeared as the classic Hollywood starlet in a pale yellow column dress with an oversized sunshine yellow shawl, dark red lip and large diamond earrings. .
On the catwalk, perhaps there is no better example of the comeback of this era than the Gucci Spring 2022 collection. Held in Los Angeles on iconic Hollywood Boulevard, the show put a Gucci twist on several styles of clothing. base of old Hollywood. For example, a long-sleeved, pale pink sheer dress saw a shadow of orange feathers cascading down the lower half of the skirt, culminating in a fluffy plume of purple ostrich feathers lining the hem, mimicking the exaggerated pomp of the 1950s showgirls. Another look saw feathers appear as a pale yellow boa, accompanying a mermaid cut satin dress in the same shade and a pair of black patent leather opera gloves, lending a contemporary twist to an ensemble. classic red carpet of the time. The same was true of a relatively simple column-shaped light green sheer lace dress, which was layered under a plus-size white faux fur coat. So, with this show, Creative Director Alessandro Michele graced Old Hollywood with an abundance of shimmering, voluminous clothing and classic silhouettes, quite embodying our current collective appreciation for this aesthetic.
But what does this dramatic resurgence of Old Hollywood glamor mean compared to our current state? Why are the styles of the golden age of cinema being brought back to this precise moment? The most likely explanation for this fad has served as the explanation for almost everything over the past two years: COVID-19. As we come out of more than a year of pandemic restrictions, we now have an overwhelming collective desire to dust off our most glamorous and extravagant clothes and dress in glamorous and extravagant ways again. Considering this, there is no better time that epitomizes this desire than Old Hollywood. You could say that this abundance of red lips, chunky jewelry, voluminous figures, shimmering fabrics, and simple, clean dresses reflects our excitement at stepping into the world again and celebrating our newfound freedoms after a long period of sweatpants and hoodies. So, from the red carpet, to social networks, to the catwalks, the biggest names in fashion have brought Old Hollywood in 2021 to celebrate this return to normal in the most glamorous way possible.
Sources
2/ https://www.crfashionbook.com/fashion/a38161281/is-the-resurgence-of-old-hollywood-2021s-biggest-trend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]