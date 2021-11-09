The return of old Hollywood is 2021’s biggest trend

Put on your lipstick, pull out your curlers and dab Chanel N ° 5 on your pulse points because it’s official: old Hollywood glamor is back. That’s right, the most timeless, beloved and classic era of fashion is back in full force. On the red carpet, social networks and catwalks, the trends and styles of the golden age of cinema have recently seen a resurgence, to the delight of fashion and vintage lovers. Although in recent years the styles of the 1990s and 1970s have dominated, they now seem to be taking a back seat to those of the 1950s and 1960s.

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta at the 2021 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Marilyn Monroe at the 1951 Oscars Pinterest

This renewed obsession with the Old Hollywood aesthetic undeniably peaked at the 2021 Met Gala. The theme of the event was “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” and several attendees aptly interpreted it by channeling their inner starlet. 1950s. For example, Billie Eilish paid tribute to the most famous American movie star of all: Marilyn Monroe. In a voluminous Oscar de la Renta nude tulle gown and tousled blonde bob, she simultaneously graced Monroe’s black 1951 Oscar gown and hair in the 1962 photoshoot with Bert Stern, “The Last Sitting “. Likewise, model Anok Yai and actress Yara Shahidi turned to famous French-American artist Joséphine Baker for inspiration in their Oscar de la Renta and Dior dresses, respectively. Other Old Hollywood references included Kendall Jenner channeling Audrey Hepburn, Gemma Chan referring to Anna May Wong, and Eiza Gonzalez watching Rita Hayworth.

Lady Gaga at her “Jazz & Piano” show in Las Vegas Instagram

However, many celebrities have taken this aesthetic beyond the Met. Perhaps the most enthusiastic of the group is none other than the queen of the camp herself: Lady Gaga. After releasing her second album with close friend and collaborator Tony Bennet, “Love for Sale,” and returning to her Las Vegas residence with a new jazz performance, Gaga wholeheartedly embraced the styles of old Hollywood. The looks from her Vegas show are spectacularly glitzy, combining all the shimmer of the Ziegfeld Follies with the sophisticated glamor of classic nightclub singers like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald. For example, such a set sees the Gucci House actress in a large pink ostrich feather coat and heavily stoned opera gloves while another sees her donning a sexy black sequin dress with a plunging neckline and high slit on one leg with a feather headpiece oversized black. Each of these stunning looks is finished off with a classic red lip, sleek blonde updo, and large diamond hoop earrings, making it clear that Gaga wants to pay homage to the starlets of Hollywood’s golden age.

Beyoncé in Venice Instagram

Another iconic singer to try in the Old Hollywood look is Beyoncé. Via her Instagram, we’ve all been made aware of a plethora of images from Queen B’s recent Venice vacation. Against an already breathtaking backdrop, her looks convey an unbridled essence of cinematic glamor, similar to those of Grace Kelly in the 1955 Alfred Hitchcock thriller. Catch a thief. In a sultry black and green satin gown, a bright red lip and a sparkling emerald and diamond necklace, she looks like she stepped off a 1950s Oscar red carpet. Likewise, in a dress With a light blue satin cowl neck and a sizable diamond necklace, B perfectly mimics the breathtaking simplicity and glamor of the era.

Tiffany and company. Audrey Hepburn in promotional photos for her 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s BETTMANN / GETTY IMAGES

Additionally, Beyoncé’s recent campaign with her husband Jay-Z for Tiffany & Co. saw her directly channel Audrey Hepburn in her beloved 1961 film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. In a tailored black column dress, transparent black opera gloves and a simple updo, she aptly reflected the timelessness and sophistication of Hepburn’s Holly Golightly for a contemporary audience. In addition, the Crazy in Love The singer also donned the famous Tiffany Yellow Diamond for the set, which Hepburn herself wore in promotional photos for the film in question 60 years earlier.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at the 2021 Emmy Awards Rich Fury / Getty Images

However, on the red carpet, there is no better portrayal of old Hollywood than British actress Anya Taylor Joy m. At the 2021 Golden Globes, Ambassador Dior graced the era with a shimmering emerald green dress and a matching coat that hung from her shoulders and floated behind her. She continued to tap into this timeless aesthetic, carrying it over to the Venice Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet in a hot pink midi dress with asymmetrical draping and a matching pink mesh fascinator. Finally, at the 2021 Emmy Awards, the “Last Night in Soho” star appeared as the classic Hollywood starlet in a pale yellow column dress with an oversized sunshine yellow shawl, dark red lip and large diamond earrings. .

Gucci Spring 2022 Collection Gucci Gucci Spring 2022 Collection Gucci

On the catwalk, perhaps there is no better example of the comeback of this era than the Gucci Spring 2022 collection. Held in Los Angeles on iconic Hollywood Boulevard, the show put a Gucci twist on several styles of clothing. base of old Hollywood. For example, a long-sleeved, pale pink sheer dress saw a shadow of orange feathers cascading down the lower half of the skirt, culminating in a fluffy plume of purple ostrich feathers lining the hem, mimicking the exaggerated pomp of the 1950s showgirls. Another look saw feathers appear as a pale yellow boa, accompanying a mermaid cut satin dress in the same shade and a pair of black patent leather opera gloves, lending a contemporary twist to an ensemble. classic red carpet of the time. The same was true of a relatively simple column-shaped light green sheer lace dress, which was layered under a plus-size white faux fur coat. So, with this show, Creative Director Alessandro Michele graced Old Hollywood with an abundance of shimmering, voluminous clothing and classic silhouettes, quite embodying our current collective appreciation for this aesthetic.

Lady Gaga in Schiaparelli at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala Frazer harrison

But what does this dramatic resurgence of Old Hollywood glamor mean compared to our current state? Why are the styles of the golden age of cinema being brought back to this precise moment? The most likely explanation for this fad has served as the explanation for almost everything over the past two years: COVID-19. As we come out of more than a year of pandemic restrictions, we now have an overwhelming collective desire to dust off our most glamorous and extravagant clothes and dress in glamorous and extravagant ways again. Considering this, there is no better time that epitomizes this desire than Old Hollywood. You could say that this abundance of red lips, chunky jewelry, voluminous figures, shimmering fabrics, and simple, clean dresses reflects our excitement at stepping into the world again and celebrating our newfound freedoms after a long period of sweatpants and hoodies. So, from the red carpet, to social networks, to the catwalks, the biggest names in fashion have brought Old Hollywood in 2021 to celebrate this return to normal in the most glamorous way possible.