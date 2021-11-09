Dean Stockwell, child actor turned quantum leap star, dies at 85

Dean Stockwell, who began his seven-decade acting career as a child in the 1940s and went on to play cigar smoker Al Calavicci in the sci-fi television series Quantum Leap, died on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 85 years old.

His death was confirmed by Jay Schwartz, a spokesperson for the family, who did not specify a cause.

Mr. Stockwell was known early in his career for his stints alongside the biggest stars of the day, and he eventually became a reliable Hollywood mainstay who lent gravity to shows like JAG and Battlestar Galactica. He earned over 200 film and television credits as an actor from 1945 to 2015.

But he repeatedly lost interest in the profession he was almost born into, escaping to work in the railroads and real estate, and, in the 1960s, to immerse himself in the hippie movement. He has also had several career reshoots, most notably in the 1980s, when he was chosen for some of his defining roles, including in Paris, Texas, Dune, Blue Velvet and Married to the Mob.

As the son of a famous actor, his father, Harry Stockwell, voiced Prince Charming in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. . A talent scout recruited him to appear in Hollywood movies starting in 1945, when he starred alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly in Anchors Aweigh.