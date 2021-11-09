Entertainment
Dean Stockwell, child actor turned quantum leap star, dies at 85
Dean Stockwell, who began his seven-decade acting career as a child in the 1940s and went on to play cigar smoker Al Calavicci in the sci-fi television series Quantum Leap, died on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 85 years old.
His death was confirmed by Jay Schwartz, a spokesperson for the family, who did not specify a cause.
Mr. Stockwell was known early in his career for his stints alongside the biggest stars of the day, and he eventually became a reliable Hollywood mainstay who lent gravity to shows like JAG and Battlestar Galactica. He earned over 200 film and television credits as an actor from 1945 to 2015.
But he repeatedly lost interest in the profession he was almost born into, escaping to work in the railroads and real estate, and, in the 1960s, to immerse himself in the hippie movement. He has also had several career reshoots, most notably in the 1980s, when he was chosen for some of his defining roles, including in Paris, Texas, Dune, Blue Velvet and Married to the Mob.
As the son of a famous actor, his father, Harry Stockwell, voiced Prince Charming in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. . A talent scout recruited him to appear in Hollywood movies starting in 1945, when he starred alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly in Anchors Aweigh.
He was immediately praised for his skills, winning a special award at the Golden Globes for Gentlemans Agreement in 1947. In 1950, The Times reported that he was deliciously hardy and healthy in Kim, adding that little Dean displayed real tenderness. Other Times reviews of his performances as children said his work was touching, commendable and comfortable.
Robert Dean Stockwell was born in Los Angeles on March 5, 1936. His parents divorced when he was 6, and he spent most of his childhood with his mother, a vaudeville actress, and his brother, also an actor. Mr Stockwell would later say that he considered the directors and the main actors on set to be father figures.
He would appear in 19 films before he turned 16, when he first quit acting. He was withdrawn in his childhood and took little pleasure in playing, seeing it as an obligation imposed on him by others, he said in a meeting with Turner Classic Movies in 1995.
If it had been up to me, I would have been beside myself by the age of 10, he said.
After graduating from high school at 16 as a child actor, he completed three hours of schooling while working, he found he had little training to do anything else. He went from one small job to another before reluctantly resuming the profession of actor in 1956, at the age of 20.
In the 1960s, he found solace in the counterculture movement and hippie ethics.
My career was going well, but I wasn’t getting anything out of it personally, he told the New York Times in 1988. What I was looking for I found in another place, which was in this revolution. The 60s allowed me to live my childhood to adulthood. This kind of freedom, imagination and creativity that sprung up all around was like a childhood to me.
After a few years of hiatus, he returned to acting to learn that his absence had led Hollywood casting agents to forget him. For about a frustrating dozen years, he struggled to land roles, appearing in fringe films and performing in dinner theaters.
I even heard of a casting reunion where the producer said: We need a guy from Dean Stockwell, he told The Times in 1988. During that time, I couldn’t even be. stopped.
In the early 1980s, he quit acting again and moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico to sell real estate. His next comeback will be his biggest hit, starting a decade of his most critically acclaimed work.
In 1988, he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Married to the Crowd. The following year he was cast in Quantum Leap, starring Scott Bakula as Sam Beckett, a scientist who, due to a botched time travel experiment, spends his days and nights being sent back in time to assume the identity of other peoples.
Reviewing the series for The Times in 1989, John J. OConnor described Mr. Stockwell as Mr. Bakula’s indispensable co-star. Hugging a cigar and sporting a wardrobe of bizarre punk-western outfits, Mr Stockwell portrayed Admiral Al Calavicci, Sam’s wise colleague, hanging around the edges of each episode, setting the scene and commenting on the action. , wrote Mr. OConnor.
Mr. Stockwell has been nominated four times for an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Quantum Leap, which spanned five seasons on NBC.
He is survived by his wife Joy Stockwell and his two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell.
He said in an interview with The Times in 1987 that his approach as an actor has not changed since he was a child.
I haven’t changed a bit, he says. My way of working is still the same as at the beginning: totally intuitive and instinctive. But as you go through your life, you compile so many millions of experiences and information that you become a richer vessel as a person. You benefit from more experience.
