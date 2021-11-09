Dean Stockwell, “Quantum Leap” and “Blue Velvet” Actor, Dies at 85





Dean Stockwell, an actor whose career spanned more than 70 years, died on Sunday. He was 85 years old. Among his best credits were a starring role in the sci-fi series Quantum Leap, Air Force One, and the David Lynch Dune and Blue Velvet films. Born as Robert Dean Stockwell in March 1936, Stockwell began his career as a child actor under contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. His first known film appearance was in Valley of Decision in 1945. Other early titles included Anchors Aweigh and The Green Years. Arguably Stockwell’s biggest role was as Admiral Al Calavicci in NBC’s science fiction series Quantum Leap, which ran for five seasons between 1989 and 1993. A physicist who engaged in experiments in ‘space-time. The role earned Stockwell multiple Primetime Emmys and Golden Globe nominations, with a Golden Globe victory in 1990 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries, or Film Made for the television. Stockwell received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 29, 1992. Stockwell won an Oscar nomination for Supporting Actor for the film Married to the Crowd in 1988. Prior to that, he was twice nominated for Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival in 1959 and 1962. The first of them was for Compulsion, in which Stockwell reprized a role he had previously played on Broadway. Stockwell rose to fame in his acting career. In the 1960s, he joined the hippie group of Topanga Canyon, took drugs and participated in love affairs. In the early 1980s, after being depressed by the resumption of his acting career, Stockwell obtained a real estate license and left Hollywood. He was apparently persuaded by Harry Dean Stanton to come back and try again. What followed were roles in some of the eras that defined the films. These included Wim Wenders Paris, Texas, To Live and Die in LA, The Rainmaker, Robert Altmans The Player, Married to the Mob and the two Lynch films. He went on to have recurring roles in the Battlestar Galactica series and The Tony Danza Show.

