Marilyn Monroe’s West Hollywood Penthouse Condo Listed for $ 2.5 Million





A glamorous penthouse condo where Marilyn monroe once lived is now on the market for $ 2.49 million.

The top floor of the famous Granville towersone of Hollywood’s famous French Norman-style apartment buildings was a perfect location for the iconic actress. It offers a dazzling view of West Hollywood and she can contemplate the vivid city lights through floor-to-ceiling windows. Featuring a curvy staircase in the entrance, the condo measures 2,032 square feet and spans two floors. Other chic features include sparkling hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and comfortable window seats from which residents can take in those spectacular Hollywood views. Master bedroom (Realtor.com) Two story condo staircase (Realtor.com) Salon (Realtor.com) Both bathrooms have been renovated and now feature elegant fittings and surfaces. Main bathroom (Realtor.com) Second bathroom (Realtor.com) The kitchen has also been completely remodeled and features Venetian plaster walls, stainless steel cabinetry and Viking appliances. Food (Realtor.com) From the kitchen, the floor plan flows into a formal dining room with a cool chandelier that will stay in the unit. Dining room (Realtor.com) The Granville was built in 1930, and is one of many iconic Hollywood buildings constructed by Leland bryant and Samuel Coine. It remains impressive almost a century later. The Granville (Realtor.com) Facilities for resort residents include a 24-hour doorman, clubhouse, well-equipped swimming pool and spa. There is also a courtyard and garden which takes residents back to a more gracious and less frenetic time. Crescent Heights location, just off the Sunset Strip (Realtor.com) Monroe lived in this penthouse in 1954, after separating from her second husband, the baseball legend. Joe DiMaggio. A little less than a year later, she left her sweet base in Granville Towers and left Hollywood completely, when she married her husband # 3, the playwright. Arthur miller. In the early 1960s she returned to Los Angeles and soon after her divorce from Miller purchased what would be her first and last home, a 2,624 square foot, four bedroom, three bedroom hacienda-style home. bathrooms. in Brentwood. She died in the master bedroom four months after buying the house. This Brentwood home sold for $ 7.25 million in 2017, about $ 350,000 from the asking price of $ 6.9 million. Today it is estimated to be worth approximately $ 9,015,000. It will be interesting to see what kind of influence Monroe’s brief residence could have on the Granville Towers condo. Marilyn Monroe’s last home was on the market in 2017 for $ 6.9 million, but has sold for more. (Mercer Vine) Monroe wasn’t the only blonde actress to make her home in the sleek penthouse apartment at Granville Towers. The current owners bought the condo for $ 860,000 from the actress Portia de Rossi in 2003. Monroe, one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood history, was only 36 when she died. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson in 1926, she became famous for her hapless blonde roles in films such as “Men Prefer Blondes”, “How to Marry a Millionaire” and “Some Like It Hot”. Amanda lynn, Gina Michelle, and Georges Ouzounian agency have the list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-real-estate/marilyn-monroe-west-hollywood-penthouse-condo-listed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos