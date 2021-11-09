Oil heiress Ivy Getty marries in San Francisco wearing a mirror Margiela wedding dress





Getty Love Ivy, the great-granddaughter of oil mogul J. Paul Getty and one of the heirs to his billion dollar fortune, married photographer Tobias Engel over the weekend in San Francisco wearing a one-of-a-kind reflective wedding dress. The 26-year-old model and artist wore a bespoke dress designed by Jean Galliano for Maison Margiela Haute Couture composed of four layers covered with pieces of broken mirrors creating a floral pattern. A large percentage of the dress is a real mirror, said Galliano Vogue. But because it has to walk in it, we created a substance that would resemble a real mirror but weigh considerably less. Her veil was embroidered with walnuts in honor of her late grandmother Ann, who grew up on a walnut farm, as well as guitars in honor of her late father, John Gilbert, a musician who died last year. . Getty explained that she chose Galliano for her big day because her grandmother was always a big supporter of her work, purchasing her designs for Givenchy and Christian Dior. The bride told the magazine: My grandmother always wore John Galliano designs. My grandmother always admired him, so I felt like I was there with me during it all. After my grandmother passed away, she was really more like a mother to me. I felt that connection with John. I knew I wanted him to design my wedding dress. My aunt Vanessa, whom I am very close to, was linked to him through a friend, and here we are. The ceremony, held at San Francisco City Hall, was chaired by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with the actress Anya Taylor-Joy serving as a bridesmaid. Other distinguished guests include California Governor Gavin Newsom, San Francisco The Mayor of London Race, Princess Olympia of Greecedesigner Wes gordon, I’m floundering, Vogues international publisher in general Hamish Bowles, British TV host Fletcher Cowan, and filmmaker Christian Coppola. There was also a British Invasion Mod themed pre-wedding party at the Palace of Fine Arts where guests dressed in their finest ’60s clothes for a night DJed by Marc Ronson and a performance by Earth, Wind & Fire. For this event, Getty wore three different vintage looks from designers Emanuel Ungaro, Emilio Pucci and Norman Norell. The next day, the newlyweds also hosted a picnic at the Presidio Log Cabin, where guests were given intravenous infusions to help ease their hangovers. Engel first met the heiress through one of her family members, then the couple reconnected a year later at Paris Fashion Week. During their relationship, the couple traveled frequently and on one of those trips to Capri, Engel decided to propose. Normally I choose where we are going to eat, but this time Toby insisted that he choose. It didn’t raise any red flags, but when I got to the restaurant, I was like Oh, he really planned this, Getty explained. We had a table with a view of the whole island away from the rest of the restaurant. The waitress came and we ordered our food. As the sun prepared to set, we went out to take a picture of it. Toby set his iPhone timer and knelt down. The timer went off at the perfect moment because we have the most amazing photo. The model’s engagement ring is a sapphire set on a yellow gold band with diamonds from a necklace her grandmother gave her when she was a teenager, surrounding the center stone. This is the most unique and so sentimental piece of jewelry to me, she said. I can’t help but smile every time I look down and see him! More great stories from Vanity Show Inside the sudden disappearance of the most wanted man in the art world

